Cardi B expecting first baby with Stefon Diggs: All on her 3 kids Kulture, Wave and Blossom

Cardi B has announced her fourth pregnancy. In a CBS Mornings interview with Gayle King, aired September 17, 2025, the singer said her baby is due ahead of her ‘Little Miss Drama’ arena tour in early 2026. This will be her first child with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, 29, whom she began dating earlier this year, E! Online reported. Cardi B announced her fourth pregnancy. Here's everything we know about her three kids - Kulture, Wave and Blossom.(Getty Images via AFP)

Cardi B also shares custody of her three children, Kulture Kiari Cephus, Wave Set Cephus, and Blossom Cephus, from her previous marriage to rapper Offset. The couple divorced in 2023.

Cardi B’s three children- Kulture, Wave, and Blossom - are part of her day-to-day life, with public appearances, social media posts, and family events. The singer has also spoken about balancing motherhood with her music career and growing responsibilities. Here's everything about her three kids.

Kulture Kiari Cephus

Born on July 10, 2018, Cardi B and Offset’s first child is now eight. She was born in Atlanta. Cardi B publicly confirmed her pregnancy in April 2018 during an episode of Saturday Night Live, People reported. Kulture often appears in Cardi B’s posts and events, celebrating her birthdays and milestones.

Wave Set Cephus

Wave, the second child of Cardi B and Offset, was born on September 4, 2021, also in Atlanta. Cardi and Offset announced Wave’s name publicly months later, with the first photo revealed when he was seven months old. He is regularly present on Cardi B’s social media, and his first birthday was marked with a racecar-themed party. She showed her love for Wave by getting a tattoo of his name on her jawline in 2022. Wave is four now.

Blossom Cephus

Blossom is Cardi B’s third child with Offset, born on September 7, 2024. Her arrival followed Cardi’s divorce filing from Offset. Cardi shared the news very shortly after that filing. Blossom is one year old now. There has been public discussion about parenting arrangements, and Cardi has also commented on Offset’s post-birth involvement. She shared a photo of Blossom Cephus on her Instagram handle with the caption ‘I love my little blossom belle.’

First child with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B announced her first child with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs on September 17. The due date has not been confirmed, but she expects the baby to arrive “before her February 2026 tour.”

Cardi B and Steffon Diggs were first seen together publicly around May 2025, and they went public officially in June 2025. Cardi has described their relationship with Diggs as supportive and stable, and this baby marks a new chapter in her life, as reported by CBS News.

With baby number four on the way, the family is expanding into a new phase, this time with Stefon Diggs.

FAQs

How many children does Cardi B have?

Cardi B has three children with Offset and is expecting her fourth child, her first with Stefon Diggs.

Who are Cardi B’s children with Offset?

Her children with Offset are Kulture Kiari (born 2018), Wave Set (born 2021), and Blossom (born 2024).

When did Cardi B announce her fourth pregnancy?

She announced it on CBS Mornings with Gayle King on September 17, 2025.

Who is the father of Cardi B’s fourth child?

NFL player Stefon Diggs has been publicly dating Cardi since June 2025.

When is Cardi B’s fourth baby due?

The baby is expected before her Little Miss Drama tour launches in February 2026.