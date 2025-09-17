Are Cardi B and Stefon Diggs still together? A timeline of their romance as they expect their first baby

Rapper Cardi B announced that she is expecting a baby with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs during an appearance on CBS Mornings on Wednesday. Cardi B and Stefon Diggs appeared together at an NBA Playoffs game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks on May 12.(Getty Images via AFP)

"I'm having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs," Cardi B told Gayle King. "I'm happy I feel like I'm in a good space,. Me and my man are very supportive of each other. We like in the same space in our careers. You know what it is that I feel like we're really great, we're really the best at what we do."

Relationship timeline

Rumors about a romance between Cardi B and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs began circulating in October 2024, just three months after Cardi filed for divorce from Offset.

In February 2025, on Valentine's Day, TMZ captured footage of Cardi and Stefon arriving at a Miami hotel late at night. The outlet also reported that the two were spotted together at a nightclub the week prior.

Their public displays of affection continued when Cardi was seen giving Stefon a lap dance at Coachella on April 13. The following month, they attended the Met Gala separately.

The couple officially confirmed their relationship when they appeared together at an NBA Playoffs game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, sharing plenty of PDA.

Shortly after, they went Instagram official by posting multiple photos from a yacht party in Miami over Memorial Day weekend. In June, Cardi and Stefon enjoyed a vacation together in France.

However, by July, fans began to suspect a rift when Cardi removed all photos of Stefon from her Instagram.

Are Cardi B and Stefon Diggs still together?

Cardi quickly squashed breakup rumors with a TikTok video posted on August 2, flaunting a luxurious gift from Stefon.

“My boo boo got it for me at London Jewelers,” she said, showing off a stunning Patek Philippe Nautilus watch. “I went to link up with him at London Jewelers and I thought he was buying himself a watch and it’s like, ‘Surprise, a watch for you!’’

On Tuesday, Cardi appeared on Today with Jenna & Friends and spoke about her relatively private romance.

"You've got a new man. Are the sparks sparking?" co-host Jenna Bush Hager asked.

"Sparkling, honey. Fourth of July!" Cardi replied with a smile.