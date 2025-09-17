Did Justin Bieber just bag $10 million to headline Coachella?

Justin Bieber is back and he’s cashing in big. The Canadian pop star has reportedly struck a jaw-dropping deal of $10 million (approximately ₹87 crore) to headline the 2026 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The Canadian pop star has reportedly struck a jaw-dropping deal of $10 million (approximately ₹87 crore) to headline the 2026 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (Photo: Instagram)

If the speculation is to be believed, the 31-year-old will earn $5 million (around ₹43 crore) per weekend. This will mark Justin’s first big live performance since his concert in Brazil in September 2022 before taking a break to focus on his health.

The singer-songwriter came back from his hiatus this July to release a new album titled SWAG; the artiste’s latest music video Yukon, which features his infant son Jack Blues Bieber also racked up over 21 million views on YouTube.

Alongside Justin, other pop acts to headline the festival — which will be held between April 10 through April 19 next year in California, US — include singers Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, and girl group KATSEYE.