Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Did Justin Bieber just bag $10 million to headline Coachella?

    If the speculation is to be believed, the 31-year-old will earn $5 million (around 43 crore) per weekend

    Updated on: Sep 17, 2025 4:05 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Justin Bieber is back and he’s cashing in big. The Canadian pop star has reportedly struck a jaw-dropping deal of $10 million (approximately 87 crore) to headline the 2026 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

    The Canadian pop star has reportedly struck a jaw-dropping deal of $10 million (approximately ₹87 crore) to headline the 2026 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (Photo: Instagram)
    The Canadian pop star has reportedly struck a jaw-dropping deal of $10 million (approximately ₹87 crore) to headline the 2026 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (Photo: Instagram)

    If the speculation is to be believed, the 31-year-old will earn $5 million (around 43 crore) per weekend. This will mark Justin’s first big live performance since his concert in Brazil in September 2022 before taking a break to focus on his health.

    The singer-songwriter came back from his hiatus this July to release a new album titled SWAG; the artiste’s latest music video Yukon, which features his infant son Jack Blues Bieber also racked up over 21 million views on YouTube.

    Alongside Justin, other pop acts to headline the festival — which will be held between April 10 through April 19 next year in California, US — include singers Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, and girl group KATSEYE.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/ Did Justin Bieber Just Bag $10 Million To Headline Coachella?
    News/Htcity/Cinema/ Did Justin Bieber Just Bag $10 Million To Headline Coachella?
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes