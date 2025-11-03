Search
Mon, Nov 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Cardi B cheers on Stefon Diggs with celebratory move at Patriots vs Falcons game, QB reacts

ByBhavika Rathore
Published on: Nov 03, 2025 09:08 pm IST

Cardi B made a public appearance to support Stefon Diggs, cheering loud and with dance moves from the sidelines. 

Cardi B turned heads at Gillette on Sunday, making her first public appearance to cheer on boyfriend Stefon Diggs as he led the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons, as reported by TMZ. The pregnant rapper showed her support from the sidelines at the NFL matchup in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Cardi B supported Stefon Diggs during the Patriots' game against the Falcons. (Photo by Maddie Meyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
Cardi B supported Stefon Diggs during the Patriots' game against the Falcons. (Photo by Maddie Meyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Why Jayden Daniels has Japan's flag on helmet. Real reason behind Commanders QB's decision

Pregnant Cardi B cheers for boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Cardi B watched the game from a VIP suite alongside Patriots owner Robert Kraft, 84, cheering loudly as Diggs made his mark on the field. When he caught an 11-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, giving the Patriots a 21-3 lead, Cardi celebrated exuberantly. Her support was on full display as the Patriots held on for a narrow 24-23 victory over the Falcons.

Cardi B mimicked Diggs’ signature touchdown celebration, covering her face with one hand and waving the other in front, as reported by ESPN.

Following the win, the rapper took to X to continue the celebration, praising her boyfriend's touchdown and proudly referencing him by his jersey number 8, as reported by TMZ.

Also Read: Jayden Daniels injury update: What happened to Commanders QB? Physician weighs in on ‘season-ending’ trauma

Stefon Diggs on Cardi B's celebration dance

After the game, Diggs was asked whether it was nice to have special guests in the stands as he scored the touchdown on the field. With a touch of sarcasm, he said, “It was all right.” He continued, “I think she was a little late. I don't know yet. I have to do my homework; I have to watch the tape on that one.”

When asked whether he had shown Cardi B how to do his touchdown celebration dance, Diggs cracked and said, “No, she picked it up on her own. Dance moves are a little shaky, though,” as reported by ESPN.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old reached a major career milestone by becoming the 29th player in NFL history to record 900 receptions. He tied with Julio Jones as the fifth-fastest player to achieve the feat, accomplishing it in just 153 games.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Cardi B cheers on Stefon Diggs with celebratory move at Patriots vs Falcons game, QB reacts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On