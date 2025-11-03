Cardi B cheers on Stefon Diggs with celebratory move at Patriots vs Falcons game, QB reacts

Cardi B turned heads at Gillette on Sunday, making her first public appearance to cheer on boyfriend Stefon Diggs as he led the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons, as reported by TMZ. The pregnant rapper showed her support from the sidelines at the NFL matchup in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Cardi B supported Stefon Diggs during the Patriots' game against the Falcons. (Photo by Maddie Meyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Pregnant Cardi B cheers for boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Cardi B watched the game from a VIP suite alongside Patriots owner Robert Kraft, 84, cheering loudly as Diggs made his mark on the field. When he caught an 11-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, giving the Patriots a 21-3 lead, Cardi celebrated exuberantly. Her support was on full display as the Patriots held on for a narrow 24-23 victory over the Falcons.

Cardi B mimicked Diggs’ signature touchdown celebration, covering her face with one hand and waving the other in front, as reported by ESPN.

Following the win, the rapper took to X to continue the celebration, praising her boyfriend's touchdown and proudly referencing him by his jersey number 8, as reported by TMZ.

Stefon Diggs on Cardi B's celebration dance

After the game, Diggs was asked whether it was nice to have special guests in the stands as he scored the touchdown on the field. With a touch of sarcasm, he said, “It was all right.” He continued, “I think she was a little late. I don't know yet. I have to do my homework; I have to watch the tape on that one.”

When asked whether he had shown Cardi B how to do his touchdown celebration dance, Diggs cracked and said, “No, she picked it up on her own. Dance moves are a little shaky, though,” as reported by ESPN.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old reached a major career milestone by becoming the 29th player in NFL history to record 900 receptions. He tied with Julio Jones as the fifth-fastest player to achieve the feat, accomplishing it in just 153 games.