Why Jayden Daniels has Japan's flag on helmet. Real reason behind Commanders QB's decision

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels often sports a flag of Japan on his helmet during NFL games. The 24-year-old can often be seen featuring the flag, alongside a flag of the United States, on his Commanders game. He had it on in the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, as well. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels wears United States and Japan flags on his helmet.(AP)

According to Daniels, he puts up the flag of Japan on his helmet to remember the heritage of his mother, who has roots in Japan. Daniels had revealed that his great grandmother is Japanese, and he honors her mother's heritage with the flag of Japan on his helmet.

“My great-grandmother is Japanese, so I’m showing love to her,” he had said, explaining the decision to put the Japanese flag on his helmet earlier this season. But there is no publicly available detailed information about her name, life, or migration background.

It is because of this association that he is often compared to, Arthur Matsu, the only other player of Japanese origin who played in the NFL Dayton Triangles in late 1920s.

What We Know About Jayden Daniels Mother

Jayden Daniels’ mother, Regina Jackson, is an important part of his career. As her son takes the big stage in the NFL, she serves as his business manager.

Known for being protective and hands-on, she even passed the NFL Players Association’s certification exam to become a licensed agent in 2024 with the hope of managing her son one day. But, as of now, she does not represent Jayden Daniels.

Regina Jackson holds dual master’s degrees in hospital administration and entrepreneurial business. Daniels often praises her as his biggest supporter and motivator.

Daniels' mother is an American citizen, and it was her great-grandmother who migrated to the country, leading to her mixed US-Japanese ancestry. However, the exact details of his Japanese origins are not public.