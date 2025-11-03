FanDuel down? Viewers complain about not being able to see bets; company provides positive update

FanDuel, the fantasy sports and betting company, faced issues on Sunday. This comes amid the NFL games taking place today. Several users had complained they were unable to see bets. At the time of writing, Downdetector noted that over 6,000 people were facing issues. FanDuel acknowledged they were facing issues. (Bloomberg)

One person on X said, “FanDuel is down. Cant track anything.” Another asked, “@FanDuel_Support why is the app down I’m losing money Yet another said, "Even the support is down !!! 2:57 pm in CT.

FanDuel issues statement about problems

The company in an X post first acknowledged the issue. “We’re aware users are experiencing issues viewing some markets. Our teams are fully engaged and working to resolve this as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience and will provide any updates in this thread,” their customer support page wrote.

A follow-up mentioned, “NFL markets are now available. We recommend closing out the app and refreshing if you are still having trouble viewing these markets. Thank you for your patience!”. However, some still reported facing problems. One person on X said, "NFL markets in the Midwest region are still down preventing cash outs.”

What are some of the user complaints about FanDuel?

Most users complained that they were not able to track their bets. On DownDetector many expressed their frustrations in the comments section. “Got well overr 300 hundred on bets and can't even follow come on fanduel,” a person wrote. Another added, “They messing with my money I want my bets back fan duel !!!”.

Others complained that they were unable to cash out. “Bets not showing, can’t cash out if I wanted too. Fanduel wtf ?,” a person remarked. Another lamented, “That’s the biggest killer…I know I could have cashed some on first half performances..”

FanDuel's support team has addressed this in the latest update, saying “We’re aware users are having trouble viewing the My Bets section on their account. Our team continues to work to correct this. All wagers will settle as normal and be visible once this issue is resolved. Thanks again for your patience!”

Meanwhile, another person said that while the app opens, when one clicks on any game, it throws up a ‘Page not found’ message.