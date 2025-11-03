CJ Stroud Week 10 fantasy update: Davis Mills' stock rises; Nico Collins, Nick Chubb take hit
CJ Stroud injury update: Fantasy players were on the edge of their seats after a major injury during the Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Week 9 game on Sunday. Texans quarterback CJ Stroud was taken off the field, entering concussion protocol, after he took a hit in the second quarter. The injury occurred on a third-down scramble when Stroud slid. He was questionable to return. Backup Davis Mills replaced him, impacting the game as soon as he took the field.
The Texans, 3-4 currently, face uncertainty heading into Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. By halftime, Houston led Denver 12-7.
CJ Stroud fantasy impact
If Stroud misses out against the Jaguars next week, Mills will start - boosting his fantasy stock as a QB2 streamer in deeper leagues. The ripple effects hit the Texans' skill players hard. Nico Collins, already limited to 7 catches for 75 yards by halftime, will likely see his target share plummet without Stroud's precision. Nick Chubb, the veteran RB, will likely take a hit.
