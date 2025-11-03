CJ Stroud Week 10 fantasy update: Davis Mills' stock rises; Nico Collins, Nick Chubb take hit

CJ Stroud injury update: Fantasy players were on the edge of their seats after a major injury during the Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Week 9 game on Sunday. Texans quarterback CJ Stroud was taken off the field, entering concussion protocol, after he took a hit in the second quarter. The injury occurred on a third-down scramble when Stroud slid. He was questionable to return. Backup Davis Mills replaced him, impacting the game as soon as he took the field. C.J. Stroud (7) drops to throw during the first half against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The Texans, 3-4 currently, face uncertainty heading into Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. By halftime, Houston led Denver 12-7.

CJ Stroud fantasy impact

If Stroud misses out against the Jaguars next week, Mills will start - boosting his fantasy stock as a QB2 streamer in deeper leagues. The ripple effects hit the Texans' skill players hard. Nico Collins, already limited to 7 catches for 75 yards by halftime, will likely see his target share plummet without Stroud's precision. Nick Chubb, the veteran RB, will likely take a hit.

Houston Texans Depth Chart

Offense (3WR, 1TE Set)

Quarterback (QB)

C.J. Stroud

Davis Mills

Graham Mertz

Running Back (RB)

Nick Chubb

Woody Marks

Dameon Pierce (O)

British Brooks

Wide Receiver (WR1)

Nico Collins

Xavier Hutchinson

Tank Dell (O)

Wide Receiver (WR2)

Christian Kirk

Jaylin Noel

Justin Watson (IR)

Wide Receiver (WR3)

Jayden Higgins

Braxton Berrios

Tight End (TE)

Dalton Schultz

Harrison Bryant

Cade Stover (IR)

Fullback (FB)

Jakob Johnson (IR)

Left Tackle (LT)

Aireontae Ersery

Trent Brown (O)

Left Guard (LG)

Juice Scruggs

Laken Tomlinson

Center (C)

Jake Andrews

Jarrett Patterson

Right Guard (RG)

Ed Ingram

Right Tackle (RT)

Tytus Howard

Blake Fisher

Defense (Base 4–3 Formation)

Left Defensive End (LDE)

Will Anderson Jr.

Denico Autry

Darrell Taylor

Left Defensive Tackle (LDT)

Mario Edwards Jr.

Tommy Togiai

Kyonte Hamilton (IR)

Right Defensive Tackle (RDT)

Sheldon Rankins

Tim Settle Jr.

Folorunso Fatukasi (IR)

Kurt Hinish (O)

Right Defensive End (RDE)

Danielle Hunter

Derek Barnett

Dylan Horton (O)

Weakside Linebacker (WLB)

Henry To’oTo’o

Jake Hansen

Jamal Hill

Middle Linebacker (MLB)

Azeez Al-Shaair

Strongside Linebacker (SLB)

E.J. Speed

Christian Harris

Left Cornerback (LCB)

Derek Stingley Jr.

Tremon Smith

Strong Safety (SS)

Calen Bullock

Jaylen Reed

Free Safety (FS)

M.J. Stewart

Jimmie Ward (O)

Right Cornerback (RCB)

Kamari Lassiter

Jaylin Smith

Nickelback (NB)

Jalen Pitre

Alijah Huzzie (O)

Special Teams

Placekicker (PK)

Ka'imi Fairbairn

Punter (P)

Tommy Townsend

Holder (H)

Tommy Townsend

Punt Returner (PR)

Jaylin Noel

Braxton Berrios

Christian Kirk

Kick Returner (KR)

Dameon Pierce (O)

Tremon Smith

Jaylin Noel

Braxton Berrios

Long Snapper (LS)

Austin Brinkman