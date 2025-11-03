CJ Stroud injury update: Positive news for Texans fans; QB's first reaction to hit vs Broncos

CJ Stroud injury update: The Houston Texans quarterback took what looked like a scary hit during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. While the team is yet to release an official update on his injury, the 24-year-old walked off the field under his own power and even waved to fans and teammates to signal he's OK. Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud scrambles out of the pocket in the first half vs Broncos(AP)

In the second quarter, as Stroud scrambled with the ball, he took a hard hit and slid down. His head had hit the turf. Players and support staff surrounded the quarterback on the field. He was taken away.

CJ Stroud injury update

Stroud was able to walk on his own. He was taken to the locker room. The Texans have yet to confirm if he will return.

Houston Texans Depth Chart

Offense (3WR, 1TE Set)

Quarterback (QB)

C.J. Stroud

Davis Mills

Graham Mertz

Running Back (RB)

Nick Chubb

Woody Marks

Dameon Pierce (O)

British Brooks

Wide Receiver (WR1)

Nico Collins

Xavier Hutchinson

Tank Dell (O)

Wide Receiver (WR2)

Christian Kirk

Jaylin Noel

Justin Watson (IR)

Wide Receiver (WR3)

Jayden Higgins

Braxton Berrios

Tight End (TE)

Dalton Schultz

Harrison Bryant

Cade Stover (IR)

Fullback (FB)

Jakob Johnson (IR)

Left Tackle (LT)

Aireontae Ersery

Trent Brown (O)

Left Guard (LG)

Juice Scruggs

Laken Tomlinson

Center (C)

Jake Andrews

Jarrett Patterson

Right Guard (RG)

Ed Ingram

Right Tackle (RT)

Tytus Howard

Blake Fisher

Defense (Base 4–3 Formation)

Left Defensive End (LDE)

Will Anderson Jr.

Denico Autry

Darrell Taylor

Left Defensive Tackle (LDT)

Mario Edwards Jr.

Tommy Togiai

Kyonte Hamilton (IR)

Right Defensive Tackle (RDT)

Sheldon Rankins

Tim Settle Jr.

Folorunso Fatukasi (IR)

Kurt Hinish (O)

Right Defensive End (RDE)

Danielle Hunter

Derek Barnett

Dylan Horton (O)

Weakside Linebacker (WLB)

Henry To’oTo’o

Jake Hansen

Jamal Hill

Middle Linebacker (MLB)

Azeez Al-Shaair

Strongside Linebacker (SLB)

E.J. Speed

Christian Harris

Left Cornerback (LCB)

Derek Stingley Jr.

Tremon Smith

Strong Safety (SS)

Calen Bullock

Jaylen Reed

Free Safety (FS)

M.J. Stewart

Jimmie Ward (O)

Right Cornerback (RCB)

Kamari Lassiter

Jaylin Smith

Nickelback (NB)

Jalen Pitre

Alijah Huzzie (O)

Special Teams

Placekicker (PK)

Ka'imi Fairbairn

Punter (P)

Tommy Townsend

Holder (H)

Tommy Townsend

Punt Returner (PR)

Jaylin Noel

Braxton Berrios

Christian Kirk

Kick Returner (KR)

Dameon Pierce (O)

Tremon Smith

Jaylin Noel

Braxton Berrios

Long Snapper (LS)

Austin Brinkman