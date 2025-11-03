CJ Stroud injury update: Positive news for Texans fans; QB's first reaction to hit vs Broncos
CJ Stroud injury update: The Houston Texans quarterback took what looked like a scary hit during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
CJ Stroud injury update: The Houston Texans quarterback took what looked like a scary hit during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. While the team is yet to release an official update on his injury, the 24-year-old walked off the field under his own power and even waved to fans and teammates to signal he's OK.
In the second quarter, as Stroud scrambled with the ball, he took a hard hit and slid down. His head had hit the turf. Players and support staff surrounded the quarterback on the field. He was taken away.
CJ Stroud injury update
Stroud was able to walk on his own. He was taken to the locker room. The Texans have yet to confirm if he will return.
