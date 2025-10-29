Search
Wed, Oct 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Donald Trump owned Truth Social to allow betting on real-world events

AFP |
Updated on: Oct 29, 2025 02:50 pm IST

Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) is capitalizing on a form of betting that will allow users to wager on politics, economy, sports, and entertainment.

The social media network founded by US President Donald Trump, Truth Social, announced Tuesday that it will allow users to make bets on the outcome of real-world events using the platform.

Truth Social will add betting through a partnership with Crypto.com, allowing users to bet on "elections, interest rates and inflation rate changes, commodity prices on gold and crude oil" and more(truth social )
Truth Social will add betting through a partnership with Crypto.com, allowing users to bet on "elections, interest rates and inflation rate changes, commodity prices on gold and crude oil" and more(truth social )

Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) is capitalizing on a form of betting that has surged in popularity, with phone-based apps that allow users to wager on topics ranging from politics and the economy, to sports and entertainment.

Truth Social will add betting through a partnership with Crypto.com, allowing users to bet on "elections, interest rates and inflation rate changes, commodity prices on gold and crude oil," or events from "all major sports leagues," according to a statement.

Also read: Trump trolled for misspelling ‘hepatitis’ while talking about women's health, ‘Won’t be taking medical advice from…’

Federal authorities don't consider so-called "prediction markets" to be gambling, per se, and as such they are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and not by state gambling authorities across the US, as lotteries and casinos typically are.

To secure a wager, the user purchases a "contract" for a financial product that yields a profit if the event occurs -- whether it's the election of a candidate or the victory of a sports team.

The new sector is considered so promising that earlier this month the New York Stock Exchange's operator, Intercontinental Exchange, announced a $2 billion investment in one of the most prominent platforms, Polymarket.

Prediction apps are particularly popular among young adults, which has raised concerns about the risks of addiction and financial losses.

Also read: 'Too bad': Trump finally admits he's not allowed a third presidential term

TMTG has launched several projects, including cryptocurrency-related financial products and a video streaming platform, but generated only $1.7 million in revenue in the first half of 2025.

At the same time, it reported a net loss of $51.7 million, according to documents published by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Donald Trump owned Truth Social to allow betting on real-world events
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On