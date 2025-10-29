'Too bad': Trump finally admits he's not allowed a third presidential term

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that US law prohibits him from seeking a third term, calling it “too bad”. This comes a day after Trump ruled out running for Vice President but hinted at seeking a third term as President. U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media next to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on board Air Force One en route to South Korea.(Reuters)

“If you read it, it's pretty clear, I'm not allowed to run, it's too bad,” said Trump while speaking to reporters on his way to South Korea for the APEC Summit.

Earlier on Tuesday, when asked about running for vice president in the 2028 elections, Trump said that he would be allowed to do that, but he soon followed with stating, “I wouldn't do that. I think it's too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it's too cute. I think the people wouldn't like that.”

However, he also kept the speculation alive, claiming to have “the best numbers” and also reiterating his repeated claims of solving eight wars, asserting that he would happily seek another term.

Trump further claimed it has achieved his highest poll numbers since he began his second term.

"I have my highest poll numbers that I've ever had, and you know, based on what I read, I guess I'm not allowed to run, so we'll see what happens," the president said on Air Force One.

What does the US constitution say?

While speculations continue over Trump going for a third term, the American Constitution does not allow him to do so. As per the 22nd Amendment, no person can be elected for the “President more than twice.”

President Franklin D Roosevelt was elected to the presidential position for two more terms, however, he died a few months into his fourth term.

Years later, in 1951, the 22nd Amendment was ratified to include the two-term limit.

In order for Trump to run for the Presidential election, he will have to challenge the law in court, which the experts believe the Supreme Court will likely rule out.