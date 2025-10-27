Who could run for US President in 2028? Trump weighs in on potential contenders

US President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on who he believes could emerge as potential Presidential contenders in 2028. While ruling out a vice-presidential run for himself, Trump named some key figures in the Republican Party he thinks are well-positioned to make a bid. When asked about whether he was completely ruling out the possibility of a third term, the President said, “Am I not ruling it out? I mean you'll have to tell me.”(REUTERS file photo)

“I would love to do it. I have my best numbers ever,” Trump said when asked about running for President for the third term.

Referring to Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump also said they are great people who could run for the office.

The President added that if Vance and Rubio were ever to form a group, they would be unstoppable, emphasising that he truly believes this.

Trump's take on VP run for 2028?

US President Donald Trump on Monday ruled out running for the vice presidency in the 2028 US elections.

For Trump, the possibility of the president running for vice president in the 2028 elections has also been floated by some of his supporters, allowing the Republican president to serve an additional term in office.

“I'd be allowed to do that. I wouldn't do that. I think it's too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it's too cute. I think the people wouldn't like that. It's too cute. It's not - it wouldn't be right,” Reuters reported, quoting Trump as he said aboard Air Force One.

The remarks were Trump's latest on the subject, which he has teased in public remarks and with "Trump 2028" hats he hands out at the White House.

US Constitution

According to the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution, no one may be elected to the U.S. presidency a third time.

Some have suggested that one way around this prohibition would be for Trump to stand as vice president, while another candidate stood for president and resigned, letting Trump again assume the presidency.

Opponents have disputed whether this would be legal, the report read.