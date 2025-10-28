‘VP run too cute’: Trump hints at seeking third term as President, but can he? What Constitution says

US President Donald Trump has ruled out a run for Vice President but hinted at seeking a third term as President, even as the American Constitution mandates two terms. US President Donald Trump, left, during a bilateral meeting with Sanae Takaichi, Japan's prime minister, not pictured, at the Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan.(Bloomberg)

When asked about some supporters suggesting he run as vice president in 2028, Trump said: "I'd be allowed to do that," but soon followed it up with: "I wouldn't do that. I think it's too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it's too cute. I think the people wouldn't like that. It's too cute. It's not - it wouldn't be right."

However, Trump kept speculation alive that he may seek another term as President. The Republican claimed to have the “best numbers”, repeated his “solved eight wars” claim, and asserted that he would happily seek another term.

Trump said: “I would love to do it. I have my best numbers ever.” When pressed by a reporter whether he was not ruling out a third term, he said, "Am I not ruling it out? I mean you'll have to tell me."

Can Trump be President again? What US Constitution says

While Trump is positive about seeking a third term, this is not something the American constitution allows him to do. The 22nd Amendment states in part: “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

However, it's not like no US President served more than two terms before. Franklin D Roosevelt, a Democrat, was elected to a third term and died a few months into his fourth term in 1945. It was years later in 1951 that the 22nd Amendment was ratified to legalise the two-term limit.

If Trump wants to be President again, he will have to challenge the law in court, but legal experts believe that the Supreme Court won't rule against the amendment.

"I would predict the Supreme Court to say nope, it's clear, two terms of four years each, Donald Trump, you cannot run for a third," Wayne Unger, a law professor at Quinnipiac University, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Is VP run a route to Trump's third term as President?

Donald Trump, would be 82 in 2028 if he sought another term, would be the oldest President in American history if his third term hopes come true. However, while it would be challenge for him to go against the constitutional mandate, some of his allies believe that a Vice President run in 2028 may work in his favour.

Some of Trump’s supporters reportedly suggested a way around the rule: Trump could run as vice president while another candidate ran for president and then resigned, allowing Trump to take over as president.

However, the 12th Amendment to the US Constitution reads, “No person constitutionally ineligible to the office of President shall be eligible to that of Vice-President of the United States.”

Going by Trump's latest remarks on the VP run prospect, he also doesn't seem to be entertaining the idea.