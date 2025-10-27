Trump trolled for misspelling ‘hepatitis’ while talking about women's health, ‘Won’t be taking medical advice from…’

Donald Trump is being trolled for misspelling hepatitis in a Truth Social post, including by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Trump’s post, which was a piece of advice for women, had the word hepatitis spelt as “hepatitas”. Trump trolled for misspelling ‘hepatitis’ while talking about women's health (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

“Pregnant Women, DON’T USE TYLENOL UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY, DON’T GIVE TYLENOL TO YOUR YOUNG CHILD FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON, BREAK UP THE MMR SHOT INTO THREE TOTALLY SEPARATE SHOTS (NOT MIXED!), TAKE CHICKEN P SHOT SEPARATELY, TAKE HEPATITAS B SHOT AT 12 YEARS OLD, OR OLDER, AND, IMPORTANTLY, TAKE VACCINE IN 5 SEPARATE MEDICAL VISITS! President DJT,” reads Trump’s post.

‘I’ll take real science and verified doctors over political rants’

Sharing the post, along with a photo of Trump, Newsom wrote, “Won’t be taking medical advice from someone who can’t spell hepatitis and looks like this”.

In the comment section of Newsom’s post, many trolled Trump, with one user saying, “I'd advise him to try a stair machine but he'd probably break it and blame the left”. “Hepatitas, brother of Syphilis, God of Dementia !” wrote a user. “Yeah, I work in healthcare and have met doctors, surgeons, and nurses that still don't know the difference between your and you're, let alone spell hepatitis,” another said.

“It’s wild how people with no medical background suddenly become experts online. I’ll take real science and verified doctors over political rants any day,” one user wrote, while another said, “Hepatitas… the random grammar is hilarious”.

Meanwhile, Newsom also slammed Trump over another recent Truth Social post, where the US President talked about the 2020 Presidential election being “Rigged and Stolen.” “Ramblings of an old man that knows he’s going to LOSE,” Newsom wrote, sharing a screenshot of Trump’s post.

Trump’s post reads, “What’s worse, the NBA Players cheating at cards, and probably much else, or the Democrats cheating on Elections. The 2020 Presidential Election, being Rigged and Stolen, is a far bigger SCANDAL. Look what happened to our Country when a Crooked Moron became our “President!” We now know everything. I hope the DOJ pursues this with as much “gusto” as befitting the biggest SCANDAL in American history! If not, it will happen again, including the upcoming Midterms. No mail-in or “Early” Voting, Yes to Voter ID! Watch how totally dishonest the California Prop Vote is! Millions of Ballots being “shipped.” GET SMART REPUBLICANS, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!!!”