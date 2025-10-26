Donald Trump re-claims credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire: ‘I got it done’

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday, for the nth time, took credit for stopping the military conflict between India and Pakistan in May this year, an assertion that New Delhi has denied saying the ceasefire understanding was after DGMO-level talks. US President Donald Trump waves as he disembarks from Air Force One upon his arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport to attend the 47th ASEAN summit (AP)

Donald Trump, responding to a query on the possibility of resuming a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin over halting the Russia-Ukraine war, claimed on Sunday that the Putin praised him for his efforts in brokering peace in various other conflicts, including in Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Trump said that the Russia-Ukraine war is the most challenging thing to solve, after mentioning that the India-Pakistan military conflict's pause is his doing.

"I got it done [ceasefire]. There are others. If you look at India and Pakistan. I could say almost any one of the deals that I've already done I thought would have been more difficult than Russia and Ukraine, but it didn't work out that way," President Trump said while interacting with media persons aboard Air Force One.

"I'm going to have to know that we're going to have a deal [with Putin]. I'm not going to be wasting my time. I have always had a very great relationship with Vladimir Putin, but this has been very disappointing. I thought this would have gotten done before peace in the Middle East. We have Azerbaijan, Armenia - that was very tough. In fact, Putin told me on the phone he said, 'Boy, that was amazing' because everybody tried to get that done and they couldn't," Trump said.