'Ended 6 wars in 6 months': Trump's big claim as he calls for destruction of Hamas

US President Donald Trump has made a big claim ahead of his meeting with Ukrainian president Zelensky. Taking to Truth Social on Monday, Trump claimed he was the one who ended “six wars in six months". Trump's remarks come after he claimed that the destruction of Hamas was the only way to get the remaining Gaza hostages back home in the same post.(AFP)

“We will only see the return of the remaining hostages when Hamas is confronted and destroyed!!!" wrote Trump.

“The sooner this takes place, the better the chances of success will be. Remember, I was the one who negotiated and got hundreds of hostages freed and released into Israel (and America!). I was the one who ended 6 wars, in just 6 months." Trump added.

"I was the one who OBLITERATED Iran’s Nuclear facilities. Play to WIN, or don’t play at all! Thank you for your attention to this matter!” POTUS added further, referring to the US strikes on Iran in June during Tehran's 12-day conflict with Israel

Trump focuses on Ukraine, Gaza wars

Since before his return to the White House, Donald Trump has claimed that he could bring an end to the wars in Gaza and Ukraine in 24 hours.

Six months later, the US president continues to try and end the wars. While the Gaza talks are in limbo, Trump is working towards a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Days after meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Trump is set to meet Zelensky and other European leaders at the White House on Monday.

Which other wars has Trump claimed to stop?

Over the past few months, Donald Trump has claimed to stop many wars and conflicts - starting with the stand off between India and Pakistan in May.

Despite contradictory statements from India, Trump has claimed he was the one who stopped the conflict between the two nations before it escalated into a full-blown war. Pakistan has also acknowledged Trump's role and even backed the US president for a Nobel Peace Prize.

In June, Trump intervened in the Iran-Israel conflict by ordering US strikes on three key Iranian nuclear facilities. The strikes brought the Middle East to the brink of a new regional war. However, after negotiations and many social media posts, Trump announced both Iran and Israel had agreed to a ceasefire.

Most recently, the US brokered a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, ending the decades long Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Before this, the US president added pressure for a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia after deadly border clashes between the two Southeast Asian nations.

As per the White House, Trump, who is pushing for a Nobel Peace Prize for himself, has also ended the conflicts between Serbia and Kosovo; Egypt and Ethiopia; and Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“President Trump is proving that nations across the globe can move beyond longstanding conflicts of the past toward a shared future of peace, prosperity, and success,” read a statement issued by the White House.