Azerbaijan, Armenia join list of countries backing Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize after White House accord

US President Donald Trump's bid for the Nobel Peace Prize received another boost on Friday when Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev suggested sending a joint nomination alongside Armenia. President Donald Trump, center, joined by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, right, and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, speaks during a trilateral signing ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP)

This came after the Caucus rivals signed an accord at the White House in Trump's presence, aimed at ending decades of conflict.

"So maybe we agree with Prime Minister (Nikol) Pashinyan to send a joint appeal to the Nobel committee to award President Trump with the Nobel Peace Prize," Aliyev said at the White House event.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also backed the proposal, saying that Trump deserved the Nobel Peace Prize.

"I think President Trump deserves to have the Nobel Peace Prize and we will defend that, and we will promote that," Pashinyan said.

With Azerbaijan and Armenia joining in, the list of countries that have backed the Republican leader for the Nobel has grown to five. Earlier, Pakistan had called for Trump to get the award.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had also presented POTUS with a letter he sent to the Nobel committee, backing his nomination. Cambodia had also backed him for the award.

Why have 5 countries backed Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize?

Pakistan backed Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize after the US President took credit for brokering Islamabad’s ceasefire with India. Despite his claims, India has denied that he played any role in the ceasefire that was announced on May 10 after Operation Sindoor.

Israel's support for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for Trump was formalised during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington, D.C. During this meeting, the Israeli leader presented Trump with a letter expressing Tel Aviv's support for a peace prize nomination.

Cambodia's decision comes after the United States brokered a ceasefire with Thailand after five days of hostilities between the neighbouring countries.

Now, Azerbaijan and Armenia have joined the list after signing a peace accord with each other at the White House.