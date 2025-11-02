Jaire Alexander Eagles trade: Philadelphia make massive depth chart moves; here's the latest
Jaire Alexander trade comes at a pivotal moment for Philadelphia, as the team returns from its bye week to face Green Bay Packers in Week 10.
The Philadelphia Eagles have made a major move to bolster their secondary, acquiring cornerback Jaire Alexander in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.
Head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman landed the Second-Team All-Pro cornerback along with a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
The trade comes at a pivotal moment for Philadelphia, as the team returns from its bye week to face Alexander’s former team, the Green Bay Packers, on Monday Night Football in Week 10.
Philadelphia Eagles depth chart
Offense
Wide Receiver (WR):
A.J. Brown
Jahan Dotson
DeVonta Smith
Xavier Gipson
Left Tackle (LT):
Jordan Mailata
Fred Johnson
Left Guard (LG):
Landon Dickerson
Brett Toth
Center (C):
Cam Jurgens
Drew Kendall
Right Guard (RG):
Tyler Steen
Matt Pryor
Right Tackle (RT):
Lane Johnson
Tight End (TE):
Dallas Goedert
Grant Calcaterra
Kylen Granson
Cameron Latu
Running Back (RB):
Saquon Barkley
Will Shipley
A.J. Dillon
Tank Bigsby
Quarterback (QB):
Jalen Hurts
Tanner McKee
Sam Howell
Defense
EDGE:
Joshua Uche
Patrick Johnson
Brandon Graham
Defensive Tackle (DT):
Jalen Carter
Byron Young
Defensive Tackle (DT):
Jordan Davis
Ty Robinson
Defensive Tackle (DT):
Moro Ojomo
EDGE:
Jalyx Hunt
Azeez Ojulari
Linebacker (LB):
Zack Baun
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
Smael Mondon Jr.
Linebacker (LB):
Jihaad Campbell
Nakobe Dean
Cornerback (CB):
Jaire Alexander
Adoree’ Jackson
Parry Nickerson
Cornerback (CB):
Quinyon Mitchell
Kelee Ringo
Nickel Corner (NCB):
Cooper DeJean
Mac McWilliams
Safety (S):
Reed Blankenship
Marcus Epps
Safety (S):
Andrew Mukuba
Sydney Brown
Special Teams
Punter (P): Braden Mann
Kicker (K): Jake Elliott
Holder (H): Braden Mann
Long Snapper (LS): Cal Adomitis
Punt Returner (PR): Jahan Dotson
Kick Returner (KR): Will Shipley, Tank Bigsby, Xavier Gipson