Jaire Alexander Eagles trade: Philadelphia make massive depth chart moves; here's the latest

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a major move to bolster their secondary, acquiring cornerback Jaire Alexander in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a play against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.(Getty Images via AFP)

Head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman landed the Second-Team All-Pro cornerback along with a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

The trade comes at a pivotal moment for Philadelphia, as the team returns from its bye week to face Alexander’s former team, the Green Bay Packers, on Monday Night Football in Week 10.

Philadelphia Eagles depth chart

Offense

Wide Receiver (WR):

A.J. Brown

Jahan Dotson

DeVonta Smith

Xavier Gipson

Left Tackle (LT):

Jordan Mailata

Fred Johnson

Left Guard (LG):

Landon Dickerson

Brett Toth

Center (C):

Cam Jurgens

Drew Kendall

Right Guard (RG):

Tyler Steen

Matt Pryor

Right Tackle (RT):

Lane Johnson

Tight End (TE):

Dallas Goedert

Grant Calcaterra

Kylen Granson

Cameron Latu

Running Back (RB):

Saquon Barkley

Will Shipley

A.J. Dillon

Tank Bigsby

Quarterback (QB):

Jalen Hurts

Tanner McKee

Sam Howell

Defense

EDGE:

Joshua Uche

Patrick Johnson

Brandon Graham

Defensive Tackle (DT):

Jalen Carter

Byron Young

Defensive Tackle (DT):

Jordan Davis

Ty Robinson

Defensive Tackle (DT):

Moro Ojomo

EDGE:

Jalyx Hunt

Azeez Ojulari

Linebacker (LB):

Zack Baun

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Smael Mondon Jr.

Linebacker (LB):

Jihaad Campbell

Nakobe Dean

Cornerback (CB):

Jaire Alexander

Adoree’ Jackson

Parry Nickerson

Cornerback (CB):

Quinyon Mitchell

Kelee Ringo

Nickel Corner (NCB):

Cooper DeJean

Mac McWilliams

Safety (S):

Reed Blankenship

Marcus Epps

Safety (S):

Andrew Mukuba

Sydney Brown

Special Teams

Punter (P): Braden Mann

Kicker (K): Jake Elliott

Holder (H): Braden Mann

Long Snapper (LS): Cal Adomitis

Punt Returner (PR): Jahan Dotson

Kick Returner (KR): Will Shipley, Tank Bigsby, Xavier Gipson