Lamar Jackson's comeback: Ravens star returns with 4 touchdowns against Dolphins after hamstring injury

Lamar Jackson lit up the Thursday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins with four touchdowns as his team registered a thumping 28-6 win. This was a massive comeback performance from the Ravens quarterback, as he had missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, CNN reports. Lamar Jackson leads the way with 4 TDs as Baltimore Ravens beat Miami Dolphins 28-6 (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Baltimore felt the absence of Jackson acutely in those three matches. With the quarterback back in the lineup, the Ravens had a spring in their step, gaining 338 yards on offense, with 229 coming in only the second half.

Of the four touchdown passes the star QB delivered, two were to Mark Andrews and one each to Rashod Bateman and Charlie Kolar. In all, the 28-year-old racked up 204 yards on 18-of-23 in passing, CNN informs.

Lamar Jackson on his comeback

It’s awesome. It’s great to be back and get a dub,” Jackson said, as quoted by CNN. “I just felt a little comfortable and our guys were ready to score. Shoutout to the offensive line. They did great. All phases, all skill positions, and our running backs, those guys were just locked in and wanted to put points on the board because we only scored twice in the first half,” he added.

Lamar Jackson’s performance against the Miami Dolphins

While his overall numbers were impressive, the Ravens quarterback seems to be especially fond of Miami. As per NFL.com, he now has 1,405 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns with a 142.9 passer rating from five games against the Dolphins. This is the highest for anyone (minimum 100 attempts) against a particular opponent.

The blast from Jackson was badly needed for the Ravens. They had a dreadful start to the season, going 1-5 from their first six games. However, they have now won two on the trot, suggesting a turnaround is possible.

If they do manage to make the playoffs, it would be a major feat because, since 1970, only four teams have made it to the postseason after going 1-5. But if Jackson remains fit and in form, this could be the season where the Ravens rise to the occasion.

FAQs:

Who is Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson is the quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL.

Why was Jackson not part of the Ravens team in the last three games?

He was suffering from a hamstring injury.

Where do the Baltimore Ravens sit in the standings?

The Ravens are currently third in the AFC North.