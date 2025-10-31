Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has incredibly angry moment against Ravens amid reports of losing job - Watch

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel appeared to lose his cool during the Thursday NFL game with Baltimore Ravens. Dolphins were losing 6-14 at the time of writing. Mike McDaniel's is in his fourth year as Miami Dolphins' head coach.(AP)

Video from the game appeared to show McDaniel raging. He takes off his headphone and appears to mouth an expletive. The on-field audio is muted, so the commentator's voice can be heard, but the coach's facial expressions show his frustration.

The reporter sharing the clip also remarked “HC Mike McDaniel was PISSED.”

Several others commented about the coach's outburst as well. “First time in my life I have seen Mike McDaniel show this much emotion,” said one. Another person commented on the video itself “job on the line.”

Many others called for McDaniel's firing, and even said that he'd likely lose his job by the end of the game.

Will Mike McDaniel lose his job? What reports say

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that McDaniel's job is ‘firmly up in the air’.

“Safe to say Mike McDaniel's job status is firmly up in the air,” he said ahead of the Baltimore game. “On the hot seat, as they say. I do not sense anything imminent from owner Stephen Ross, who likes him, believes in him and has invested in him. But here is how McDaniel is going to be judged. How do the players respond? What is it like in the locker room? Do they keep playing for him, or do they not, and can you see it? That is going to determine whether he keeps his job,” Rapoport continued.

This is McDaniel's fourth season as the Dolphins' head coach. However, the 2025 campaign has gotten off to a rough start, with Dolphins managing to reach No. 21 in points per game and No. 26 in PPG allowed. They also had some bad defeats but things appeared to be looking up after the win against Atlanta Falcons. They beat them 34-10, while on the road. However, now, with the Ravens game going as it is, fans are again wondering if McDaniel will be shown the door.

Among upcoming matches, the Dolphins have to face Buffalo Bills, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the New England Patriots, all of which promise to be difficult match-ups.