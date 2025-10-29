Aidan Hutchinson signs record-breaking $180M extension with Lions. Check contract details

Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson has landed a massive paycheck. The 25-year-old defensive end has agreed to a four-year, $180 million contract extension, as per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This comes as a huge milestone for Hutchinson as the deal ranks right among the biggest in the league, which was expected given how dominant he’s been when healthy. Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions agree to record-breaking $180 million extension: See contract details(Getty Images via AFP)

Hutchinson missed most of last season after suffering a really bad injury, a broken tibia and fibula, during a Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys. His leg collided awkwardly with teammate Alim McNeill, and he had to be carted off. Before that, he was leading the NFL with 7.5 sacks, also adding 19 tackles, 17 quarterback hits, and seven tackles for loss.

Aidan Hutchinson contract extension deatils

The new deal includes a jaw-dropping $141 million guaranteed, setting a new record for any player who is not a quarterback in NFL history. The extension bumps Hutchinson among the top earners in the league. With an average of $45 million per season, the 25-year-old now trails only Micah Parsons in salary among non-quarterbacks. Parsons, who made headlines earlier this year after being traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers, signed his own massive deal worth $46.5 million per year before the season kicked off,per CBS Sports.

Aidan Hutchinson stats

The No. 2 overall pick from Michigan in the 2022 draft had been reliable since day one, starting every game in his first two seasons. He averaged over 10 sacks per year, and in 2023, he earned his first Pro Bowl selection after finishing with 11.5 sacks.

During this year’s camp, Hutchinson did not sound like someone nervous about his leg. He even took a hit in the same spot where it broke. “It was right smack dab where Alim hit me a few months ago,” Hutchinson told reporters, via the Associated Press. “I got up and shook it out. When you can get leg-whipped, you start to have that confidence where, ‘I have a steel rod in my leg and that thing’s not going anywhere.’” In just seven games this season, Hutchinson already has six sacks and four forced fumbles, leading the Lions’ defense again.

Before this deal, Hutchinson had about two and a half years left on his rookie contract. The Lions had picked up his fifth-year option in April. Detroit has been busy locking in its young core, including Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Alim McNeill, and Kerby Joseph. With Hutchinson secured long-term, the Lions have made it clear, their future on defense is built around him.

