Xavier worthy injury update: Will Chiefs star play vs Detroit Lions? Latest Week 6 update

The Kansas City Chiefs are monitoring wide receiver Xavier Worthy’s health ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Detroit Lions. Worthy’s status for Week 6 has been uncertain due to injuries earlier this season. The Kansas City Chiefs are monitoring wide receiver Xavier Worthy’s health ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Detroit Lions(AP)

Worthy did not practice Thursday because of ankle and shoulder issues, according to the Chiefs’ official site. He had practiced fully on Wednesday, suggesting Thursday’s absence was likely precautionary. Worthy returned to practice Friday and is expected to play, barring any last-minute setbacks.

Worthy’s season has been interrupted by injuries

Worthy’s season has been interrupted by injuries. He missed Weeks 2 and 3 after a shoulder injury in a Week 1 collision with teammate Travis Kelce. More recently, he dealt with ankle swelling before Monday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite that, he caught six passes in the game without showing visible effects from the injuries.

Also read: Chiefs get double bonanza within hours; positive update on Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy

Zachary Knerr of PFSN noted that Worthy struggled early against Jacksonville, recording just two catches on three targets from Patrick Mahomes for a net loss of one yard. That was a contrast to his Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens, where he had five catches for 83 yards and added eight rushing yards, including a 35-yard end-around.

NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe shared that Worthy was expected to play against the Jaguars despite ankle swelling that developed after the team’s flight. His clearance to play reflected the Chiefs’ management of his health.

The Thursday practice rest appears to be a maintenance measure rather than a new injury. Worthy’s explosive play is a key part of the Chiefs’ offense. He showed his value in Super Bowl 59 with 157 yards and two touchdowns, even in a loss.

With receiver Rashee Rice suspended, Worthy’s ability to stay on the field will be important for maintaining the team’s offensive rhythm.