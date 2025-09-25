Chiefs get double bonanza within hours; positive update on Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy

In a series of major developments, the Kansas City Chiefs welcomed back Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. While wide receiver Rice returned to the building, his teammate Worthy was back on the practice field. Rice was earlier suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Worthy, on the other hand, was away from action due to his shoulder injury, as per the Associated Press. Kansas City Chiefs receive two major boosts ahead of Baltimore Ravens game. Here's the update on Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The Chiefs, now 1-2, will be buoyed by this ahead of a crucial contest against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

According to AP, Rice, under the terms of the suspension, was not allowed to take part in the practice facility until this week, and he can only participate in meetings and is still not allowed to practice.

Patrick Mahomes reacts to players’ return

“It’s huge just having a guy you work with every single week, all training camp, all season, and having him back in the building,” Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes was quoted as saying by AP.

“He always has a smile on his face, and guys like him. He’s been here. He’s won a Super Bowl here. Even though he’s young, he can be a teacher for the guys in the room. He can’t practice, but he can be in the meetings and listen to the stuff that we’re working on, and he definitely gives a boost to our offense,” the quarterback added.

Xavier Worthy’s comeback

Meanwhile, Worthy’s return means that he is now on track to participate in the game against the Ravens on Sunday, September 28. Worthy had injured his shoulder after colliding with his teammate, Travis Kelce, in the season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The second-year receiver had suffered a dislocated shoulder, as per ESPN.

The Chiefs gained some momentum in their last game, having claimed a 22-9 win over the New York Giants. The Ravens, now 1-2, suffered a 38-30 defeat in their last game at the hands of the Detroit Lions.

