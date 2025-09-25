Xavier Worthy injury update: Will Chiefs WR play vs Ravens on Sunday? Final verdict out

In a major relief to the Kansas City Chiefs, Xavier Worthy has been enlisted as a full participant at Wednesday's practice, the team’s official website reported. This means the second-year receiver is now on track to participate in the fixture against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28. Xavier Worthy injury update: Is Chiefs' wide receiver fit for the match against the Baltimore Ravens? Here's what we know.(AP)

The wide receiver had injured his shoulder after colliding with his teammate, Travis Kelce, in the season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Worthy had suffered a dislocated shoulder, the Associated Press reported.

Also read: Joe Burrow injury update: Russell Wilson's name comes up amid Jake Browning, Bengals' struggles

Impact of Xavier Worthy’s injury

The injury forced Worthy to sit out the past two games — a Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles and a win against the New York Giants. According to AP, Worthy practised fully toward the end of last week, raising expectations that he would be available against New York. But the reigning AFC champions eventually decided to give Worthy, who is the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, a bit more time to recover.

“We’ll just evaluate him. Take it day by day. He feels good so we’ll see,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid was quoted as saying by AP.

Without Worthy, the Chiefs' offense has appeared pale. As per Marca, through three games, the Chiefs rank 15th in total passing yards with 669 yards, and they are placed near the bottom of the league in total touchdowns, with six combined scores - three rushing and three receiving.

According to CBS Sports, Worthy posted 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns last season and then produced a record-setting Super Bowl performance with 157 yards and two scores in the loss to Philadelphia.

Also read: Carlos Alcaraz injury update: Is tennis star in trouble after dramatic fall at Japan Open?

Competition scenario

The Chiefs, now 1-2, gained some momentum having clinched a 22-9 win over the Giants. The Ravens, 1-2, on the other hand, conceded a 38-30 defeat in their last game to the Detroit Lions. In their next meeting, the Chiefs will be up against the Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

FAQs

What is Xavier Worthy’s latest injury update?

Xavier Worthy has been enlisted as a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

What has been the Kansas City Chiefs’ performance?

The Kansas City Chiefs are now 1-2.

Who will the Kansas City Chiefs face next?

The Kansas City Chiefs will next be up against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28.