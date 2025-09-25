Carlos Alcaraz injury update: Is tennis star in trouble after dramatic fall at Japan Open?

Carlos Alcaraz, who seemed to argue with his own coaching box, defeated Sebastian Baez on Thursday to advance to the second round of the Japan Open despite a serious-looking ankle injury. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz hits a return against Argentina's Sebastian Baez during their men's singles round-of-32 match at the ATP Japan Open tennis tournament in Tokyo on September 25, 2025. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)(AFP)

The top seed injured his ankle on the hard court in Tokyo with the opening set tied at 2-2. After receiving medical attention and extensive strapping, Alcaraz continued to play and then claimed a break to take a 5–4 lead.

The Spaniard's box then appeared to urge him to halt. Play was again halted due to rain, which caused further delay. When the players returned under cover, Alcaraz dominated the remainder of the match.

After surviving the first set 6-4 with his lone break, the Spaniard dominated the second set 6-2 to win.

In the second round, Alcaraz is slated to take against either Belgium's Zizou Bergs or Chile's Alejandro Tabilo. He will now probably undergo a scan on his damaged left ankle.

Carlos Alcaraz offers injury update: ‘I was worried’

“I was scared too, I'm not going to lie,” Alcaraz said post the match. “When I landed on the ankle, I was worried to be honest because it didn't feel good at the beginning.”

"I'm just happy that I was able to play after that and play such good tennis. Let's see. I think it's not going to be easy the next day and a half for me. I will try to recover, to do whatever it takes to be ready for the next round.

“It was unlucky. I would have felt a little bit guilty if I couldn't continue and play some tennis for the fans so I just tried to have a good mindset and give everything that I have.”

Alcaraz won Laver Cup in San Francisco

Last weekend, Alcaraz participated in his first competition since taking home his sixth grand slam victory in New York, the Laver Cup in San Francisco.

During a rain delay, a very irritated Alcaraz talked extensively with his team after breaking Baez to take a 5-4 lead in the opening set.

The circumstances caused the play to be temporarily halted, but as soon as it resumed, Alcaraz won the opening set.

In the second set, which ended in an hour and a half, Alcaraz easily defeated Baez without having to take a break.

He has now won 48 of his previous 51 games, improving his season record to 63-7.