Who is Brooks Nader? Carlos Alcaraz’s model girlfriend who once dated a Greek prince

American model Brooks Nader is reportedly dating Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, and the news has created a buzz among fans online. The swimsuit model's sister confirmed Brooks' relationship with US Open star Alcaraz. Brooks Nader’s sister confirmed that her sister is dating Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz. (AFP, Instagram/@brooksnader)

Earlier, Brooks was linked to Jannik Sinner, whom Alcaraz defeated to bag the US Open crown, reported E! News. However, she had disapproved of the claims.

In a recent development, the model's sister, Grace Ann Nader, ended the rumours by revealing who Brooks is dating.

“The rumors are true,” Grace Ann told E! News. “Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.” While initially she just hinted at the relationship with a vague remark, later she confirmed that the 28-year-old Brooks and 22-year-old Alcaraz are seeing each other.

Who is Brooks Nader?

Nader is a model who broke into the industry after winning the Sports Illustrated Swim Search open casting call competition in 2019. The swimsuit was again featured on the 2023 cover of the magazine alongside Megan Fox, Martha Stewart, and Kim Petras.

She appeared on the 2025 reality show Love Thy Nader alongside her sisters Grace Ann, Mary Holland, and Sarah Jane Nader. The show revolved around the lives of the siblings.

"It's been in the works for nearly three years. We ended up meeting this guy, totally randomly. His name is James Dixon, he goes by Baby Doll. He's a legendary agent in Hollywood, and he was just so entertained by us and he thought, 'why don't we make this into a show,'" Brooks told ABC News about her show.

Brooks on dating Ex Billy Haire:

“When I moved to New York, my dad was like, ‘You're living a full-ride scholarship. I have no money to support your life in New York. You better find a boyfriend,’” she told People, adding, “Which I did, thank God, for just the rent purposes.” She referred to her former partner Billy Hair. Brooks married 10-year-old Haire when she was 22 but the couple later split in 2024.

Brooks and Greece prince:

Two months after his separation, Nadar was seen with Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece and Denmark, reported the People. The model attended Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's wedding with the second child and eldest son of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal. At the time, the pair was seen smiling at each other at the star-studded ceremony.

While Brooks has yet to confirm her and Carlos’ relationship, she shut down linking her to Jannik Sinner just a week before.