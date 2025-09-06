Who is Laila Hasanovic? Jannik Sinner's rumoured girlfriend steals spotlight at US Open

World's top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner’s love life has always been a topic of discussion among his fans. He recently admitted to an Italian media outlet that he was in love, and internet sleuths think he is talking about Danish model Laila Hasanovic. Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner (L) and Danish model Laila Hasanovic (R). (AP, Instagram/@lailahasanovic)

Why do fans think it's Laila Hasanovic?

Fans have been speculating about Sinner and Hasanovic's romantic involvement for months. However, the situation escalated when fans claimed they saw the world number one’s wallpaper.

Sinner was spotted checking his phone after his third-round victory over Denis Shapovalov. Some social media users speculated that they saw Hasanovic’s picture as the tennis star’s wallpaper, reported the New York Post.

An individual posted, “Sinner has a photo of Laila Hasanovic on his lock screen so the rumors are…?” on TikTok, while sharing a video of the moment.

Who is Laila Hasanovic?

Born in 2000, she is a model and an influencer who has worked with brands like Prada Beauty and Armani Beauty. At the time of writing this report, she had 376K followers on Instagram and 48.7K subscribers on YouTube.

Prior to being linked with Sinner, the model was known to be dating racing driver Mick Schumacher, the son of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher. In 2023, they went public with their relationship. According to reports, however, they have broken up, and both were spotted on the dating app Raya.

Is Jannik Sinner dating Laila Hasanovic?

Rumours have circulated that the Miss Universe finalist is dating the tennis star. However, none of them have addressed the rumours, though she was seen cheering for him during his US Open semifinal win over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Jannik Sinner on having a girlfriend:

During his interview with local Italian news outlet Corriere Della Sera, conducted right before the US Open, Sinner said he was in love. "Is he in love?" the publication asked him. The player replied, "Yes, but we don't talk about our private life."