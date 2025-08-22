Indian parents in Jammu warmly welcome their son’s American girlfriend, heartwarming video goes viral

A heartwarming video has gone viral, showing Indian parents in Jammu welcoming their son’s American girlfriend. The video captures a joyful scene as the parents greet her with big smiles, sharing warm moments. Smiles were all around as Jammu parents met their son’s American girlfriend.(@atulxclaire/Instagram)

The couple, Atul from Jammu and his American girlfriend, Claire, have a joint Instagram page (@atulxclaire) where they share moments from their life. Through the page, they have documented their experiences exploring Indian culture and trying new foods, including traditional customs.

In the video, Atul’s parents are seen warmly welcoming his girlfriend with smiles, applying tika on her forehead, and showering her with flowers. Claire appears delighted and comfortable as the family interacts with her, creating a heartwarming scene that has captured the attention of viewers online.

The couple has also shared videos on their page showing Claire trying new experiences in India for the first time. Instagram users loved watching her ride an auto rickshaw, apply mehendi, and wear an Indian dress, enjoying each moment as she explored the culture with Atul.

The video was shared on August 12, 2025, and since then, it has gained more than 23,000 likes and several comments.

Instagram users reacted with joy, calling the video "heartwarming". Many viewers said it was nice to see the parents so cheerful and welcoming.

One of the users, Arjun Sharma, commented, “Congratulations, bro God bless you both.”

A second user, Gulnaz, commented, “Welcome to India.”

Another user, Ritika, commented, “So welcoming, and even the girl is looking happy.”

The video shows how families can cross cultural boundaries with love and acceptance. Atul's family's open and friendly attitude highlights that happiness and connection can grow, no matter where someone comes from.