Woman shares video of American husband speaking to her Indian parents in Hindi

There are certain videos posted online that showcase something so sweet that they leave people grinning from ear to ear. Those are also the videos that can uplift someone’s mood almost instantly. Just like this video shared by a woman that showcases her American husband speaking with her Indian parents in Hindi on phone.

Digital creator Gunjan Saini posted the video on her personal Instagram page. “His vocabulary is only 20 words but only 10 appropriate enough for the internet,” she jokingly wrote while posting the video.

The clip opens to show the woman recording her husband speaking to her parents. A text insert on the video also adds context. “My American husband talking to my Indian parents,” it reads. The video shows the husband saying his greetings to his in-laws in Hindi. We won’t spoil the fun by giving away the entire conversation.

So, take a look at the video and don’t forget to watch the woman’s reaction too:

The video has been posted about 7 days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 7.9 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered nearly 47,0000 likes. The share has prompted people to post various comments.

“Haha. So cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is too cute! Teach him how to talk to Auto drivers and he's India ready! God bless you both!” posted another. “Hahahah... super cute!! He knows daaen, baaen, paani puri and theek hai... he'll do just fine!” shared a third. “Love that he’s trying!!” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?