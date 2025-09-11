Meet Commanders’ QB Jayden Daniel’s mother sports agent Regina Jackson

Washington Commanders’ quarterback Jayden Daniels has caught widespread attention ever since his debut in the league. The Commanders had a good start to their 2025 campaign when they defeated the New York Giants 21-6, as reported by CBS Sports. Daniels completed 19-of-30 passes for 233 yards along with a touchdown and ran for 68 yards, as reported by Newsweek. Already labelled as “Patrick Mahomes of the NFC”, he could soon rank among some of the league’s finest players if he were to keep up the good work. File photo of Jayden Daniels(Getty Images via AFP)

When asked about his inspiration to keep striving for more, it’s clear that Daniels’s mother, Regin Jackson, plays an important role in shaping his life.

Who is Regina Jackson?

Mother to Jayden and his elder sister Bianca, Jackson insists on playing an active role in shaping both her kids’ careers and personal lives by keeping herself as involved as possible. With an MBA in concentration entrepreneurship and a master’s in public services administration, Jackson became an NFLPA-certified agent in 2024 after taking the required tests.

"For her, taking the agent's test is because she wants to be knowledgeable and help her son and guide him through his NFL career," PR representative Denise White said, as reported by Sporting News. “It's important for her to have all that knowledge so she can give her son guidance, which will help him focus on the field, and she can help him focus off the field for him.”

Jackson has never shied from publicly praising and supporting her son’s achievements as well. "The word perseverance is that kid Jayden," she said during Daniel’s Heisman Trophy ceremony, as reported by PEOPLE. “The passion he has, the resilience to really continue day after day, hour after hour, minute after minute, to really be the best person, best version of himself. Just watching him push, getting up at 5:30 in the morning to be great, is really hard to describe. I see it in him every single day, and he gets it from his parents.”

How involved is she?

It’s clear that Jackson also knows how to shield her son from any danger quite early on. "Nothing gets past my mama," Daniels told Boardroom in 2024. “She reads people; she doesn't want to put people around me that she doesn't feel will benefit me.”

Both of Daniels’s parents make an active effort to be present at every single one of his games and cheer him on from the front lines. “My mother has never missed a game,” Daniels said during a December 2023 appearance on The Pivot Podcast. “If it’s raining out there, she’s going to be out there. If it’s minus [negative] degrees, she’s going to be out there standing up the whole time, making sure she’s cheering me on. Everything they’ve done for me, I’ve been so grateful for.”

The Commanders are scheduled to take on the Green Bay Packers in their next season outing on Thursday (September 11) at 8:15 PM ET.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta