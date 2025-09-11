Green Bay Packers’ full injury report ahead of Washington Commanders game
The Green Bay Packers prepare to face the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field after both teams won their season openers.
The Green Bay Packers are currently preparing to face the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. In what’s already shaping up to be an interesting game, the fact that both teams won their season openers (the Packers won 27-13 against the Detroit Lions and the Commanders won 21-6 over the New York Giants) has only added more speculation and intrigue to the game.
Here is the full and latest injury report, as published by the official Packers website:
Zayne Anderson
Safety
Injury: Knee
Latest update: Limited participation in practice
Game status: Not listed
Aaron Banks
Guard
Injury: Ankle/ Groin
Latest update: Did not participate in practice
Game status: Not listed
Brenton Cox Jr
Defensive linebacker
Injury: Groin
Latest update: Did not participate in practice
Game status: Not listed
Matthew Golden
Wide receiver
Injury: Ankle
Latest update: Full participation
Game status: Not listed
Nate Hobbs
Cornerback
Injury: Knee
Latest update: Limited participation in practice
Game status: Not listed
Jordan Love
Quarterback
Injury: Left thumb
Latest update: Full participation
Game status: Not listed
Bo Melton
Cornerback
Injury: Shoulder
Latest update: Did not participate in practice
Game status: Not listed
Micah Parsons
Defensive linebacker
Injury: Back
Latest update: Limited participation in practice
Game status: Not listed
Jayden Reed
Wide receiver
Injury: Foot
Latest update: Limited participation in practice
Game status: Not listed
Barryn Sorrell
Defensive linebacker
Injury: Knee
Latest update: Limited participation in practice
Game status: Not listed
Zach Tom
Offensive line
Injury: Oblique
Latest update: Did not participate in practice
Game status: Not listed
Quay Walker
Left back
Injury: Quadricep
Latest update: Limited participation in practice
Game status: Not listed
Daniel Whelan
Punter
Injury: Right knee
Latest update: Full participation
Game status: Not listed
Dontayvion Wicks
Wide receiver
Injury: Calf
Latest update: Limited participation in practice
Game status: Not listed
The Packers are now scheduled to take on the Commanders on Thursday (September 11) at 8:15 PM ET.
