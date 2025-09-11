Green Bay Packers’ full injury report ahead of Washington Commanders game

The Green Bay Packers are currently preparing to face the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. In what’s already shaping up to be an interesting game, the fact that both teams won their season openers (the Packers won 27-13 against the Detroit Lions and the Commanders won 21-6 over the New York Giants) has only added more speculation and intrigue to the game. Sep 7, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Here is the full and latest injury report, as published by the official Packers website:

Zayne Anderson

Safety

Injury: Knee

Latest update: Limited participation in practice

Game status: Not listed

Aaron Banks

Guard

Injury: Ankle/ Groin

Latest update: Did not participate in practice

Game status: Not listed

Brenton Cox Jr

Defensive linebacker

Injury: Groin

Latest update: Did not participate in practice

Game status: Not listed

Matthew Golden

Wide receiver

Injury: Ankle

Latest update: Full participation

Game status: Not listed

Nate Hobbs

Cornerback

Injury: Knee

Latest update: Limited participation in practice

Game status: Not listed

Jordan Love

Quarterback

Injury: Left thumb

Latest update: Full participation

Game status: Not listed

Bo Melton

Cornerback

Injury: Shoulder

Latest update: Did not participate in practice

Game status: Not listed

Micah Parsons

Defensive linebacker

Injury: Back

Latest update: Limited participation in practice

Game status: Not listed

Jayden Reed

Wide receiver

Injury: Foot

Latest update: Limited participation in practice

Game status: Not listed

Barryn Sorrell

Defensive linebacker

Injury: Knee

Latest update: Limited participation in practice

Game status: Not listed

Zach Tom

Offensive line

Injury: Oblique

Latest update: Did not participate in practice

Game status: Not listed

Quay Walker

Left back

Injury: Quadricep

Latest update: Limited participation in practice

Game status: Not listed

Daniel Whelan

Punter

Injury: Right knee

Latest update: Full participation

Game status: Not listed

Dontayvion Wicks

Wide receiver

Injury: Calf

Latest update: Limited participation in practice

Game status: Not listed

The Packers are now scheduled to take on the Commanders on Thursday (September 11) at 8:15 PM ET.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta