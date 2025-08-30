Micah Parsons drops bombshell verdict on Green Bay Packers after massive NFL trade

Micah Parsons recent move to the Green Bay Packers caught everyone's attention. Parsons was traded to the Packers, and the Dallas Cowboys received defensive tackle Kenny Clark and first-round draft picks in 2026 and 2027. Former Dallas Cowboy Micah Parsons speaks to the media.(Getty Images via AFP)

Speaking on Friday, Parsons opened up on his move to the Packers, and also revealed that it wasn't a move that he wanted.

"It's obviously not what I wanted. I think, during my career, I've played through so many different obstacles and things like that. Like, every opportunity is a great opportunity. That's kind of how I look at it. I did not want to be in a position where I was missing opportunities," he said.

"Not only to feed my family. Them guys wanted me on the field as bad as I wanted to be on the field. They look at me as (a) big brother, like, 'He needs to be out there, I know we know we can win with him, I know what he can do out there.' So, yeah, I was worried about that, but now that's resolved," he added.

Parsons has reportedly signed a four-year, 188 million dollars deal with the Packers. It also makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. During his four-year stint with the Cowboys, he registered 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, nine pass deflections, nine forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown. He also won the Pro Bowl honor in each season with the team.