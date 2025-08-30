Where is Virat Kohli? Rohit Sharma, Bumrah, Gill check in for Yo-Yo test but RCB star missing; BCCI gives subtle warning

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who represent India in just one format now - ODIs, are expected to turn up for the three-match series against Australia in October 2025. However, the uncertainty around their future in international cricket remains. Not long ago, a report stated that the current team management, headed by chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir, might look past the duo for the 2027 World Cup, and Rohit and Virat might play their last series in Indian colours in October. The same report added that the two stalwarts of the game might be asked to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy if they harbour the dream of winning the World Cup in South Africa. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are next expected to play the three-match ODI series against Australia in October. (AFP Images)

Amid all the chatter, Rohit and Virat have started preparing for their next big assignment. India's ODI captain Rohit is one of seven players who will undergo a pre-fitness test at the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru.

Rohit will be joined by Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammad Siraj, and Shardul Thakur, who will all undergo the Yo-Yo Test. These players will also undergo the Dexa Can to determine their bone density.

These tests are a part of the pre-season tests. However, there is no clarity on Virat Kohli, who retired from Tests in May this year. It remains unclear when the former India captain will undergo the fitness Test.

This is also the first time Rohit will undergo the fitness Test since announcing his retirement from Tests.

BCCI reacts

While speaking to the Indian Express, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official confirmed that all centrally contracted players must undergo a fitness Test in the pre-season. This is mandatory, as per the board's guidelines.

“All players have to undergo a pre-season fitness Test, it’s mandatory as per the contract. These tests help the COE understand the areas the players have to work on or where they are lacking. As there was a big break (after the England Test series), the players were given sets of exercises to do at home," the BCCI official stated.

Both Rohit and Virat retired from Tests ahead of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. The duo also retired from T20Is following India's World Cup win in 2024.

Indian team's current strength and conditioning coach, Adrian le Roux, has already recommended adding the rugby-centric Bronco Test to the fitness tests.

According to the Indian Express, the Bronco Test will be added to the regime later in the season.

It must be mentioned that India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav have already appeared for the fitness test, ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup, beginning September 9.