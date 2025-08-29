'Virat Kohli will only play IPL; whereas Rohit Sharma...': Gambhir, Agarkar make 2027 World Cup stance 'very clear'

As we inch closer to the India comebacks of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, all eyes will be on the three ODIs in Australia starting October 19, as it would mark the first time since the Champions Trophy final that Kohli and Rohit would be playing for the Indian cricket team. The three ODIs will be significant in a lot of ways since these could very well decide the direction in which Indian cricket will be moving. With the next big ODI tournament being the 2027 World Cup, the burning question remains: Will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma be part of the squad that travels to South Africa? The most burning question in Indian cricket surrounding Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma seems to have been answered by Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar(AFP Images)

No one seems to know the answer as of now, perhaps not even Ro-Ko. The World Cup is more than two years away, and by then, Rohit would be 40 and Kohli 39. It's not often that two ageing cricketers are part of the Playing XI, let alone in a tournament as big as the World Cup. Rumours suggest that the plug could be pulled on their ODI careers if the two batting stalwarts are unable to keep it going. Which is why, despite their strong showing earlier this year in March, a lot can happen between now and then. The biggest challenge for Kohli and Rohit would be to get match practice, reckons former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan. Having retired from T20Is last year and Tests three months ago, the IPL and ODIs are all they have. But if they can sustain the momentum, there's no reason why either can't feature in India's 2027 World Cup plans.

"For Kohli and Rohit, the only challenge would be to play regular cricket. Otherwise, they are all outstanding. Talking about these professional cricketers, whose only focus is to play cricket for now, the biggest challenge for them would be playing regularly and staying fit. Virat is going to play IPL only, and then whenever there is First-Class cricket, but just to play and not to prove anything. So, continuing the game time will not be an easy task. T20 has taken over and one-dayers have taken a backseat, so number of matches has gotten changed in both. World Cup 2027 won’t be a challenge if continuity of the game time is handled. Unfortunately, there will be pressure on them," Pathan told RevSportz.

"Whereas Rohit Sharma, I've spoken to him and he's very keen about fitness. Then Virat, I am sure is very keen as well with the way he has been seen practising in England. The keenness is important from the player’s point of view, so this is a great thing about them – that they are in touch and working on their fitness as well."

Gambhir and Agarkar are clear in the plans for the 2027 World Cup, says Irfan Pathan

Kohli and Rohit have hit the ground running. While one has regularly been sweating it out in the indoor nets at Lord's, the other one, after returning to India following a holiday, has started training under former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. However, barring Kohli and Rohit, two more individuals who will have a say in Ro-Ko's future are head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar. Pathan believes that between Agarkar and Gambhir, their plans for the 2027 World Cup and Kohli, Rohit are clear. The only thing he is worried about is communication.

"I really think that should be the case, and I hope that the communication has been very clear," Pathan said on whether he sees Kohli and Rohit playing beyond the Australia ODIs. "Knowing Gautam (Gambhir) and Ajit (Agarkar), I think they have made it very clear in terms of communication. And as I said, having game time regularly will keep away all sorts of challenges. If you're talking about 2027, that challenge will be there because they're not playing for India currently. After, say, three games against Australia and IPL, if there is a big gap, then the continuity breaks."

India will play at least 27 ODIs between now and the 2027 World Cup, with a few more to be added once the new FTP is rolled out. Kohli and Rohit's presence in all these matches is critical if they are to harbour hopes of playing one more ICC tournament for India.