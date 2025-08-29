‘Bronco Test introduced to keep Rohit Sharma out of India's ODI team. Someone doesn’t want him': Manoj Tiwary

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary made an explosive claim stating that the new Bronco Test has been introduced in Indian cricket to keep Rohit Sharma out of the team. The Bronco test, introduced under the supervision of India’s strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux, adds a new layer to the already existing Yo-Yo and 2-kilometre time trial fitness benchmarks. India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma(PTI)

Speaking to Crictracker, Tiwary claimed that the timing and intent behind the fitness test raise serious questions, especially as India gears up for a transitional phase ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

"I think it will be very difficult to keep Virat Kohli out of the plans for the 2027 World Cup. But I have a doubt that they are going to look at Rohit Sharma into the scheme of things," Tiwary said. "See, I'm a very keen observer of what things are going on in Indian cricket. And I believe this Bronco Test, which was introduced a few days back, I think it is for the players like Rohit Sharma. Someone who I believe doesn't want them to be part of the team in future. And that's why it has been introduced."

According to Tiwary, Rohit will find it tough to break into the ODI team if he doesn't improve his fitness standards. The former Bengal captain also questioned the timing of this change.

"But the only question is, why now? Why not when your new head coach got the assignment from the very first series? Whose idea is it? Who introduced this? Who enforced this Bronco Test a few days back? So it is a question for which I don't have an answer, but the observation says that it is going to be difficult for Rohit Sharma if he doesn't work really hard on his fitness. And I think he will be stopped at the Bronco Test," he added.

Tiwary drew parallels with previous phases in Indian cricket when fitness benchmarks allegedly sidelined senior players.

"I think it has been brought in, obviously, to set the fitness parameter at the highest level, but also I believe it has been introduced to keep a few players out, as like what happened when our Indian great legends like Gambhir, Sehwag, and Yuvraj, and others were doing really well. And after we became champions in 2011, the Yo-Yo Test came into the forefront. So a lot of things that go behind the scene. And this is my observation. Let's see what happens. The future will definitely give me answers," Tiwary said.

What is the Bronco Test?

The Bronco Test is a high-intensity, endurance-focused fitness test commonly used in rugby and other sports that demand sustained aerobic output. Unlike the Yo-Yo Test, which allows short rest periods between sprints, the Bronco Test is a continuous shuttle run that pushes an athlete’s cardiovascular endurance and stamina.

In the Bronco Test, players must complete a sequence of shuttle runs — 20 metres, 40 metres, and 60 metres — repeated five times without a break. The total distance covered is 1,200 metres. Top-level athletes are expected to finish the test in around six minutes, a mark reportedly set for Indian players like Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

Here’s how the Bronco Test compares with other standard benchmarks used in Indian cricket:

Yo-Yo Test: A 20-metre shuttle run with increasing speed and 10-second recovery intervals. Minimum pass level: 17.1.

2-Kilometre Time Trial: Fast bowlers must finish in 8 minutes 15 seconds; batters, spinners, and wicketkeepers in 8 minutes 30 seconds.

Bronco Test: Five sets of 20m-40m-60m shuttles (totaling 1,200m) with a target time of 6 minutes.

The decision to implement the Bronco Test was reportedly made after concerns arose over endurance levels during India’s recent five-Test tour of England. Among all the fast bowlers, only Mohammed Siraj managed to play all five matches, highlighting potential fitness gaps.