What is Gautam Gambhir's new weapon Branco Test? Gill, Bumrah, Siraj will have to run 1200m in 6 minutes without break

The Indian cricket team has reportedly introduced the Bronco Test as part of its fitness assessment protocol in a bid to set clearer and more demanding fitness standards. The move is guided by newly appointed strength and conditioning coach Adrian le Roux, who joined the team in June this year, reported The Indian Express. India's captain Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul(PTI)

The Bronco Test, widely used in rugby and other endurance sports, is designed to measure a player’s aerobic capacity and running efficiency. Unlike the traditional Yo-Yo Test, which involves intervals with short breaks, the Bronco Test is a continuous shuttle run.

What Is the Bronco Test?

In the Bronco Test, players perform a set of three shuttle runs — 20 metres, 40 metres, and 60 metres — which together form one set. This sequence is repeated five times without any break, covering a total of 1,200 metres. Top Indian players, including captain Shubman Gill, star pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been set a target of completing the test in six minutes.

Some of India’s centrally contracted players have already taken the test at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where the system is being rolled out.

Why the Shift to Bronco Test?

According to the report, the decision to adopt the Bronco Test stems from concerns around the endurance levels of certain players, particularly fast bowlers. During India’s recent five-Test tour of England, the team management observed that the fitness levels of some pacers were not up to the mark. Only Mohammed Siraj managed to feature in all five matches.

“It was noticed that Indian cricketers, especially fast bowlers, were not running enough and spending too much time in the gym. Players have been told they will now have to do more running,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

The Bronco Test is intended to address this imbalance by encouraging higher running mileage and improved cardiovascular conditioning. It now complements the two existing fitness benchmarks: the Yo-Yo Test and the 2-kilometre time trial.

How Branco Test Compares with Other Tests

The 2-kilometre time trial sets a benchmark of 8 minutes 15 seconds for fast bowlers, while batters, spinners and wicketkeepers must complete it in 8 minutes 30 seconds. The Yo-Yo Test, meanwhile, involves shuttle runs over a 20-metre distance with increasing speeds and a 10-second rest after every 40 metres. The current minimum Yo-Yo level set for Indian players is 17.1.

Adrian le Roux, who previously served as India’s strength and conditioning coach between 2002 and 2003, has also worked with Cricket South Africa and IPL franchises Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings. His reappointment signals a renewed emphasis on fitness, especially as Indian cricket undergoes generational shifts and prepares for demanding multi-format international schedules.