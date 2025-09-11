Packers vs Commanders weather: Patchy fog, cloudy skies expected at Lambeau Field
The Green Bay Packers will host the Washington Commanders on September 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field, which has a capacity of 72,928.
Weather advisory for attendees
As per FOX 11, fans are advised to be prepared to face temperatures upwards of 70°F at the time of kick-off. As the week moves on, temperatures are expected to steadily increase with a few possible showers indicated here and there. Patchy fog and cloudy conditions will prevail after 3 AM, with the temperature low, hitting 54°F.
Full breakdown
Here is the full weather breakdown, as reported by the official NFL Weather website:
Kickoff (Patchy fog)
62 °F (54 °F / 75 °F)
Feels Like: 62 °F
5 mph NE
Prec. Prob.: 6 %
Gusts: 9 mph
Cloud Cover: 70 %
Humidity: 89 %
Dew Point: 58 °F
Visibility: 10 m
Q2 (Patchy fog)
62 °F (54 °F / 75 °F)
Feels Like: 62 °F
3 mph NE
Prec. Prob.: 6 %
Gusts: 7 mph
Cloud Cover: 70 %
Humidity: 89 %
Dew Point: 58 °F
Visibility: 10 m
Q3 (Patchy fog)
63 °F (54 °F / 81 °F)
Feels Like: 63 °F
2 mph SE
Prec. Prob.: 6 %
Gusts: 8 mph
Cloud Cover: 14 %
Humidity: 89 %
Dew Point: 58 °F
Visibility: 10 m
Q4 (Patchy fog)
63 °F (54 °F / 81 °F)
Feels Like: 63 °F
2 mph SE
Prec. Prob.: 6 %
Gusts: 8 mph
Cloud Cover: 14 %
Humidity: 89 %
Dew Point: 58 °F
Visibility: 10 m
Following this, the Packers will take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday (September 21), and the Commanders will face the Las Vegas Raiders on the same date.
With contribution from Stuti Gupta