Packers vs Commanders weather: Patchy fog, cloudy skies expected at Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to take on the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday (September 11) at 8:15 PM ET. The game will be played on a Desso GrassMaster-surfaced open field with a seating capacity of 72,928 attendees. The Packers are coming off their fresh victory against the Detroit Lions on September 7. Sep 7, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (56) and Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Colby Wooden (96) tackle an airborne Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Weather advisory for attendees

As per FOX 11, fans are advised to be prepared to face temperatures upwards of 70°F at the time of kick-off. As the week moves on, temperatures are expected to steadily increase with a few possible showers indicated here and there. Patchy fog and cloudy conditions will prevail after 3 AM, with the temperature low, hitting 54°F.

Full breakdown

Here is the full weather breakdown, as reported by the official NFL Weather website:

Kickoff (Patchy fog)

62 °F (54 °F / 75 °F)

Feels Like: 62 °F

5 mph NE

Prec. Prob.: 6 %

Gusts: 9 mph

Cloud Cover: 70 %

Humidity: 89 %

Dew Point: 58 °F

Visibility: 10 m

Q2 (Patchy fog)

62 °F (54 °F / 75 °F)

Feels Like: 62 °F

3 mph NE

Prec. Prob.: 6 %

Gusts: 7 mph

Cloud Cover: 70 %

Humidity: 89 %

Dew Point: 58 °F

Visibility: 10 m

Q3 (Patchy fog)

63 °F (54 °F / 81 °F)

Feels Like: 63 °F

2 mph SE

Prec. Prob.: 6 %

Gusts: 8 mph

Cloud Cover: 14 %

Humidity: 89 %

Dew Point: 58 °F

Visibility: 10 m

Q4 (Patchy fog)

63 °F (54 °F / 81 °F)

Feels Like: 63 °F

2 mph SE

Prec. Prob.: 6 %

Gusts: 8 mph

Cloud Cover: 14 %

Humidity: 89 %

Dew Point: 58 °F

Visibility: 10 m

Following this, the Packers will take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday (September 21), and the Commanders will face the Las Vegas Raiders on the same date.

