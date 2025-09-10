Trevon Diggs reacts to former teammate Micah Parsons’ first sack with Packers, ‘Wake me up from the dream’

The Dallas Cowboys left the NFL world in shock when team manager Jerry Jones decided to trade one of the league’s finest defense players, star linebacker Micah Parsons, to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark. It now seems as though Parsons’ former teammate and Cowboys’ cornerback Trevon Diggs seems to be having a hard time adjusting to this change. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)

Trevon Diggs reacts

On Sunday. September 7, Parsons finally made his long-awaited Packers debut in a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Despite recovering from a back injury at the time, Parsons managed to hold true to his hype and scored well out of the 30 snaps he played. For Diggs, however, adjusting to seeing Parsons in a new uniform proved all too difficult.

“This can’t be real. Wake me up from the dream,” Diggs re-posted in reply to a video on social media.

The Packers ultimately won the game 27-13, as reported by AS Sports.

Netizens react

Along with Diggs, fans also took to social media to share their reactions to the video.

“Meh. Sack with 4 mins left up by 21. He didn't show up the whole game until then. Not impressed. Focus on the Cowboys, let it go,” a fan wrote. “Did you see how Kenny Clark stopped the run? Micah got a sack late in game when game was out of reach. Come on 7, he’s gone and never showed up in playoff games. Time to let him go and move on like we fans have,” a fan questioned.

“Dude got a sack in garbage time, if your so tight with this dude which is starting to seem really weird, ask for a trade if we would trade him for picks and a solid team player we would definitely trade someone like u that’s always hurt and is one of the more selfish dudes in the league. Either buy all the way into the cowboys or get out,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Garbage time sack. He was useless the entire game. Just like he was in Dallas against good teams." “Where is the dream? In typical Jerry Jones fashion, he traded away the best all around player on the team. Dallas is doomed until Jerry passes on,” a fan said.

Diggs won’t have to wait as long to reunite with his former teammate as the Cowboys are scheduled to take on the Packers in Week 4. In their next season outing, the Cowboys will face the New York Giants on Sunday, September 14.

– With inputs from Stuti Gupta