Micah Parsons injury update: Packers fans get good news ahead of Lions game; 'he looks fresh'

Micah Parsons, the newly acquired linebacker for the Green Bay Packers, is set to make his debut against the Detroit Lions in Wisconsin on Sunday. Parsons was put in the roster by Green Bay ahead of their kickoff at Lambeau Field at 4:25 p.m. ET. He is dealing with a back injury that he picked up in practice last week. Micah Parsons of the Green Bay Packers.(Getty Images via AFP)

According to ESPN's NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, Parsons will make his Packers debut today, but he will not play full-fledged. Schefter reported citing sources that Parsons will not be in the field for every down but will surely get some game time. After initially being listed as questionable, the Packers on Sunday made Parsons active for the game.

Per Schefter's report on Saturday (September 6), the Packers' backroom was still undecided on how much to play him. "The Packers still are figuring out how much to play him; it will be some, but not the full amount," Schefter wrote.

Micah Parsons has been dealing with an L4/L5 facet joint sprain in his lower back, per reports. Earlier reports stated that he might need an epidural injection before the game.

Micah Parsons In Pre-Game Warm-Up

Micah Parsons was seen warming up at Lambeau Field before the start of the Detroit vs Packers game on Sunday. Here's a video of the new Green Bay Packers' #1 warming up before facing the Lions.

Micah Parsons was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for two first-round picks (2026, 2027) and Pro-Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark. He signed a four-year, $188 million extension with the Packers, including $136 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.