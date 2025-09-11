Jayden Daniels injury update: Will Commanders QB return for Week 2?

The Washington Commanders had a good start to their 2025 campaign when they defeated the New York Giants 21-6, as reported by CBS Sports. All eyes are now pointed at young quarterback Jayden Daniels, who nearly led the team to a Super Bowl win as a rookie but drew injury concerns recently around his wrist. Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders looks on after beating the New York Giants 21-6 at Northwest Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Landover, Maryland(Getty Images via AFP)

Will Jayden Daniels play?

Concerns first arose when Daniels was placed on Monday’s “estimated injury report” for a wrist ailment. Multiple reliable sources have now claimed that Daniels faces no direct threat, and there’s no reason to believe his absence from Week 2. Although the Commanders skipped practice on Monday, NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk believes that Daniels would have been a full participant during it.

“#Commanders coach Dan Quinn says he has "zero concerns" about Jayden Daniels' right wrist, which popped up on the estimated injury report Monday. Daniels was listed as a full participant and is expected to start Thursday night vs. the #Packers,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero posted on his social media handle.

How does it affect the Commanders?

During Sunday’s game, Daniels completed 19-of-30 passes for 233 yards along with a. touchdown and running for 68 yards, as reported by Newsweek. Despite recording three sacks during the game for a loss of 21 yards, no visible signs of a wrist injury surfaced. Although there is no reason to doubt the 24-year-old quarterback’s health, the Commanders have standby ready for the worst-case scenario as well.

Backup quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Josh Johnson are ready on the roster to step into Daniels’s shoes if anything were to go wrong. For now, there is no reason to suspect that Daniels won’t be able to continue his winning streak. He participated in all 17 games played by his team last season. The Commanders are now scheduled to face the Green Bay Packers in their next season outing on Thursday (September 11).

With contribution from Stuti Gupta