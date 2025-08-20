Jayden Daniels and Ja’Marr Chase meetup during pregame; Fans react to LSU legends’ reunion

Washington Commanders’ quarterback Jayden Daniels and Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase shared a warm moment ahead of their pregame on Monday (August 18) when the pair were seen shaking hands and exchanging a few words. Though not at the same time, both players are alumni of the Louisiana State University (LSU). Fans react to the warm encounter between LSU alumni Daniels and Chase before NFL action.(Reuters Connect, X/Ja’Marr Chase)

The reunion

“@LSUFootball meetup with Jayden Daniels and Ja'Marr Chase @Real10jayy__ @JayD__5 Watch on ESPN 8 pm ET Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN+” the official NFL handle posted on its social media.

The sweet moment took fans back to the players’ shared history at LSU. Chase was a member of the 2019 national championship team, while Daniels won the Heisman Trophy in 2023, as reported by On3.

As Daniels prepares for his sophomore season with the Commanders, he recently opened up about putting on muscle and building durability for the role. “They’re on my team, but you’ve got Von Miller, Daron Payne, guys like Frankie Luvu, Bobby Wagner running after you,” he said during an appearance on SportsCenter. “So I got to be able to withstand some of those blows when it comes to taking a hit.”

“I just know I got stronger naturally over time. That’s what everybody’s telling me, you can see the pictures, kind of crazy. That just comes with natural maturity. I’m just a tall, lanky kid. I put on a couple of pounds, put on some muscle, and now everyone’s trying to blow it up like I went from 185 to 250.”

Fans react

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to the video.

“Where’s the cut throat competition nowadays? I understand they went to the same college but that never stopped the old school players,” a fan asked.

“wow they are together wow,” a fan wrote.

“Two of the best in the game!” another fan expressed.

“GOATed,” a fan shared.

“this should be interesting,” a fan felt.

The Bengals will be facing the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday (August 23) as the Commanders face the Baltimore Ravens.

Stuti Gupta contributed to this story