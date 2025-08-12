Indianapolis Colts’ starting QB competition: Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson

The Indianapolis Colts’ competition for the starting quarterback position is quite evident between two key players: Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson. Following Richardson’s injury in Week 1 after opening the game, the position was filled by Jones in the meantime. After being sacked by pass rusher David Ojabo, Richardson had to quit playing due to an injury to his finger, as Jones took over his spot. File photo of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) (AP)

Shane Steichen chimes in

Coach Shane Steichen recently spoke to Kay Adams of Good Morning Football during her visit to the training camp on Sunday (August 10). Despite expressing favor for the team’s overall progress, he was still unclear on who won the QB competition.

"The good thing about that competition is that these guys are pushing each other, are making each other better. I see growth in both of them. I don’t know when I’ll make that decision, obviously, we've got a couple of weeks before the first game. Obviously it's gotta be made before then, and that's probably when I'll stop being grilled about it,” he told Adams.

Despite Richardson returning to practice on Sunday, Steichen confirmed the next day that Jones would continue in the role of starting quarterback during Week 2 of the preseason as well.

Quenton Nelson adds on

Guard Quenton Nelson is one of many people who wish to see Richardson’s progress given the kind of investment being made in his talent from two years back. Following Sunday’s practice, Nelson visibly praised the third-year quarterback.

“Anthony is having his best camp ever…his energy, going into Year 3, maturing…accuracy, spreading the ball around,” Ati Oberoi of FF Unplugged posted on his social media.

Richardson has thrown for 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Despite being riddled by multiple injuries this year, the Colts will now have to start toughening up their decision-making process. Hence, this is a crucial year for him to set himself up as a franchise quarterback.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta