John Mateer's alleged Venmo activity surfaces: Did Oklahoma QB pay Landon Roaten for sports gambling?

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer has landed in a tight spot after screenshots of his alleged Venmo transactions from 2022 went viral on social media. It was alleged that Mateer had sent money on Venmo to one Richard Langdon, believed to be his former Washington State teammate Landon Roaten, allegedly for the purpose of sports gambling.

As of now, the allegations remain unconfirmed. However, the screenshots have gone viral with fans of NCAA football alleging that Mateer engaged in sports gambling while playing for the Washington State Cougars from 2022 to 2024. What didn't help his cause were the descriptions he wrote for the two alleged transactions.

Done on November 20, 2022, the first one read "Sports gambling (UCLA vs USC)" and the second one only stated "Sports gambling."

Here are the viral screenshots:

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) strictly prohibits betting by college sports athletes on NCAA events. As a result, if the allegations on the screenshots are real, then Mateer could face potential suspension.

This story is being updated.