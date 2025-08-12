Find out the huge amount Cristiano Ronaldo would pay Georgina Rodriguez if they split

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is now engaged to his longtime partner, Georgina Rodriguez, after dating her for several years. Rodriguez announced the news on Instagram on August 11 and even flaunted her giant, oval-shaped diamond engagement ring. In a photograph, her hand could be seen resting atop Ronaldo's hand, while she showed off her engagement ring. Georgina Rodriguez announces engagement to Cristiano Ronaldo(Instagram/ Georgina Rodriguez)

According to The Mirror, Ronaldo will be required to shell out a large amount from his enormous wealth if he ever decides to part ways with Rodriguez.

Currently signed to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, the former Real Madrid star has been dating Rodriguez for a long time. As per People magazine, they first made their relationship public in early 2017 when they appeared at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich. They have five children, including twins Eva Maria and Mateo, daughter Alana, daughter Bella, and Cristiano Jr., whom Ronald welcomed from a prior relationship.

Cristiano Ronaldo net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ronaldo has total earnings of around $1 billion. He went past this mark after signing a major contract extension with Al Nassr in June.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players around the world, Ronaldo is best known for his much-celebrated career with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

As per Mirror, he has amassed a net worth of approximately $671 million and earns $230 million on an annual basis in Saudi Arabia. Besides this, he gets millions more from his wide range of sponsorship deals and businesses.

However, Ronaldo might have to give away a huge chunk of his massive fortune should he and Rodriguez ever decide to part ways.

Portugal’s TV GUIA magazine states that Ronaldo and Rodriguez have an agreement between them that protects his assets, besides ensuring that she gets financial stability if they decide to go their separate ways.

In the case of a separation, Rodriguez will be provided a lifetime pension that exceeds $114,000 per month. The magazine alleges that several clauses were put into place after the birth of their first daughter, Alana.

Besides that, Rodriguez will be given the ownership of his mansion, which is based in the La Finca district of Madrid. The house is spread over 950 square meters and is situated on a 4,000 square meter estate in the Pozuelo area. Ronaldo got in for $5.64 million in 2010.

Although Ronaldo and Rodriguez are yet to get married, if they go on to part ways after their wedding, then it would create additional complications in their deal.

FAQs

Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez engaged?

Rodriguez announced their engagement on Instagram on August 11.

What's the net worth of Cristiano Ronaldo?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, he has total earnings of around $1 billion.

How many children do Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have?

They have five children.