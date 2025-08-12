Cristiano Ronaldo proposes to Georgina Rodriguez: Know the engagement ring's price and carat

Cristiano Ronaldo and longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez are officially engaged after eight years of dating. The Portuguese soccer legend,40, proposed to Rodriguez with a dazzling diamond ring. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are engaged.(Instagram/ Georgina Rodriguez)

Rodriguez shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of her hand resting on Ronaldo's, the massive diamond ring taking center stage. “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives,” she wrote in a translated caption.

All About the Ring

The engagement ring features a striking oval-cut diamond set on a sleek band. According to Marca, which cited jewelry experts, the stone is estimated to weigh over 10 to 15 carats and is worth more than $1 million.

A Look Back at Their Love Story

The couple first went public with their relationship in early 2017, making their debut at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich that January. By May, they had gone Instagram official.

Just a month later, they announced the birth of twins via surrogate, followed by the arrival of their daughter Alana Martina on November 12, 2017.

In October 2021, the couple revealed they were expecting another set of twins. Tragically, in April 2022, their newborn son passed away shortly after birth.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Ronaldo wrote at the time. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

In her Netflix series I Am Georgina, Rodriguez opened up about the early days of their relationship. Then a sales assistant at a Gucci store, she recalled how Ronaldo used to pick her up in his luxury cars.

"Many times he'd come after work," Rodriguez recalled. "He would come, I remember once, in a Bugatti. My coworkers went crazy. They get there on the bus, and I would leave in a Bugatti. I mean, people couldn't believe it."

Ronaldo added: "It was funny because I would wait for her outside the store in these flashy cars I have. ... We would go home, and there we would go into our own world."