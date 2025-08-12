Georgina Rodriguez announces engagement to Cristiano Ronaldo, shows off massive diamond ring. See pics

Cristiano Ronaldo is engaged to his longtime partner, Georgina Rodriguez. She announced the news on Instagram on Monday, August 11, while flashing her massive diamond engagement ring. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are engaged now.

"Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives," read her translated caption.

In a photograph, Rodriguez's hand can be seen resting atop Ronaldo's hand as she showed off her engagement ring, which features a giant, oval-shaped diamond.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez's love story

The former Real Madrid star has been in a relationship with Rodriguez for a very long time. According to People magazine, the duo first went public with their relationship in early 2017.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez share five children, which include twins Eva Maria and Mateo, daughter Alana, daughter Bella, as well as Cristiano Jr., who he welcomed from a previous relationship.

The couple marked their maiden official appearance at the Best FIFA Football Awards, which were held in Zurich in January 2017. A few months later, they made it official on Instagram in May that year.

They welcomed their first set of twins via surrogacy in June 2017. In November that year, he welcomed their daughter Alana.

In April 2022, the duo announced the demise of Ángel, Bella's newborn twin brother.

Over the past few years, Ronaldo and Rodriguez have sparked engagement rumors on multiple occasions, besides enjoying their family trips.

When Rodriguez came up with the I am Georgina series on Netflix, they discussed their initial years of dating when she used to work as an assistant at a Gucci store.

"Many times he'd come after work... He would come, I remember once, in a Bugatti. My coworkers went crazy. They get there on the bus, and I would leave in a Bugatti. I mean, people couldn't believe it," she said.

Ronaldo added that it was "funny" as he used to wait outside the store for her in his "flashy cars" and later on they "would go into our own world."

