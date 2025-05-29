Georgina Rodriguez says she has her 'own light' when asked about being known as 'Cristiano Ronaldo's wife'

Imagine a mundane store assistant gig in a posh Gucci outlet in Madrid, actually becoming your stepping stone to a great, grand life. Georgina Rodriguez is more than just Cristiano Ronaldo's 'wife'

That's exactly the modern day fairytale Georgina Rodriguez is living. 22 at the time, global football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo began courting her, there really was no predicting how far ahead her life would leap in the near future.

Over the course of nearly a decade, Cristiano and Georgina have built a lovely and lavish life together, their current chapter finds them in Riyadh, with the former playing for the Al Nassr FC. During a chat with Vogue Arabia — conducted by Cristiano on-call nonetheless! — Georgina, who has either which way worked tirelessly to be perceived as more than just her uber-successful partner's lady love, opened up about all that's important to her.

One response that really catches the eye, is how she handles the rule of thumb assumption people wrongly tend to make, about her (just) being 'Ronaldo's wife'. Cristiano asks, "You've also worked hard and become a public figure in your own right. Not just 'Ronaldo's wife'. What are the advantages and disadvantages?".

A poised Georgina responds, " 'I am very proud to be your wife, and of our family, and there is nothing negative about it — on the contrary, I have shown through my personality and my strength that I have my own light and path to follow. I have been able to show who and how I am...Although (everyone knows) me for being your wife, I have managed to open my path by showing myself too".

That being said, Georgina isn't blind to the fact that the family's life, does in fact revolve around Ronaldo and his work commitments. She adds, "For me, the most important thing is you and our family. Everything I do professionally revolves around your well-being. Our children always accompany me on all my trips so I can enjoy them at all times. I choose projects based on your sports schedule and the safety of our family's needs. Our family comes first".

A match made in heaven we say.