The social media platform X is suddenly getting overwhelmed with photos of engagement rings, and it all started when a jab about the size of a ring turned into a feud between a few right-wing influencers. The war of words turned ugly, with those involved hurling insults at each other, and saying demeaning things about each other's relationships and sex lives. Why are engagement ring photos suddenly flooding X? How a seemingly innocuous post led to a shocking MAGA war

Sarah Stock, a self-described Christian nationalist and contributor to the right-wing news site RiftTV, shared a seemingly innocuous post flaunting an engagement ring. “I won,” she wrote, sharing a photo of her palm with the ring shining on her finger.

While many congratulated Stock in the comment section, some in the right-wing influencer community were not happy – including Hannah Pearl Davis, an avowed “antifeminist” who is often compared to Andrew Tate. Davis accused Stock of getting engaged to boost her personal brand. “Hottest right wing E-girl taken off the market,” Davis wrote, adding, “Conservative women will always use their marriage and family to build their brand.”

An offended Stock then attacked Davis with a racially charged dig about Davis’ sex life. “Why stop here, Sarah,” Davis replied, “livestream the wedding.”

This is where it all started.

The dispute eventually turned into a neverending war of words, with Fox News contributor Emily Wilson and Morgan Ariel, a fashion designer and right-wing influencer, joining in. While Wilson mocked the size of the ring, Ariel and others attacked Wilson with scathing words.

Now, amid the drama, netizens are showing off their engagement rings on X. “Apparently we are posting engagement rings. So here is mine—wedding band coming soon! Fiancé designed it & it could not be more perfect,” one user wrote. “Literally any excuse to post my ring: $1k for both the engagement and wedding band at an antique store. The diamonds are old school so they sparkle differently cause they don’t cut them like this anymore. No idea how big they are. Do not care. They are perfect and 14 yrs later I’m still obsessed,” wrote one user, while another said, “Allow me to present for the engagement ring discourse: my ring (top) and my grandmother's ring. Normalize evaluating an engagement by the character of the man who bought the ring rather than the size and price of a silly little stone.”

Here's a look at some more posts: