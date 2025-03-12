Timothee Chalamet to propose to Kylie Jenner with a $300K ring? Here's what we know

Not that Timothee Chalamet or Kylie Jenner need to be chasing clout, but the loved up pair did become the talk of the town with their recent appearance at the Indian Wells Open. A bougie Tennis match date saw Kylie showering Timothee with kisses and a truck load of affection, which the A Complete Unknown actor appeared very comfortable entertaining. Is marriage on the cards for Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner? A little birdie is hinting at a very expensive proposal!

Footage and edits of them have been flooding social media for the past few days and this is absolutely no different than every other instance the two have stepped out together — be it for concert outings, coffee runs or other high-profile events like the key milestones of the awards seasons, Timothee and Kylie NEVER cease to have the internet swooning over them.

Almost 2 years into their very quiet but seemingly sturdy relationship, both appear ready to take things to the next level. Or at least that's what the actor's close friend is suggesting. As per a report by US Sun, Timothee is all set to pop the question to Kylie!

As if this wasn't enough to have you jump out of your seat, the report further suggests that he has zeroed in on an engagement ring by a high profile French jewellery designer, after a careful consideration between jewelers across New York and Paris. What's more, the ring is said to be priced at a whooping $300,000, seems like a worthy fit for the beauty mogul.

As far as the proposal location goes, it's either going to be the French Riviera, or perfect Paris. If you're wondering why the whole culmination is so French-coded, it's probably because of the actor's familial ties to France.

Coming back to the ring, it will reportedly take about 6 weeks to curate. Well all the effort seems very worth it, considering friends of the actor can't stop talking about how Timothee has never been more "happy" than he is, in his time with Kylie: "He’s ready to get engaged and envisions a long, happy future with Kylie", states a quote.

Is a Kardashian wedding on the cards this year then?!