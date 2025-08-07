Sarah Stock vs. Morgan Ariel vs. H. Pearl Davis vs. Emily Wilson: Why are these right-wing influencers feuding on X?

A seemingly innocuous post flaunting an engagement ring has led to a shocking war of words on the social media platform X between right-wing influencers, including Sarah Stock, Hannah Pearl Davis, Morgan Ariel and Emily Wilson. It all started when a jab about the size of a ring turned into a feud, with the verbal war turning ugly. Those involved hurled insults at each other, and said demeaning things about each other’s relationships and sex lives. (L-R) Emily Wilson, Sarah Stock, Morgan Ariel, Hannah Pearl Davis are feuding on X (@emilysavesusa/X, @sarahcstock/X, @itsmorganariel/X, @pearlythingz/X)

Here’s what’s happening

Sarah Stock, a self-described Christian nationalist and contributor to the right-wing news site RiftTV, shared a seemingly innocuous post flaunting an engagement ring. “I won,” she wrote, sharing a photo of her palm with the ring glittering on her finger.

While many congratulated Stock in the comment section, some in the right-wing influencer community were not happy – including Davis, an avowed “antifeminist” who is often compared to Andrew Tate. Davis accused Stock of getting engaged to boost her personal brand. “Hottest right wing E-girl taken off the market,” Davis wrote, adding, “Conservative women will always use their marriage and family to build their brand.”

An offended Stock then attacked Davis with a racially charged dig about Davis’ sex life. “Why stop here, Sarah,” Davis replied, “livestream the wedding.”

Another pro-Trump influencer, occasional Fox News contributor Emily Wilson, known online as ‘Emily Saves America,’ mocked the size of the ring. “The ring size,” Wilson wrote, adding a skull emoji.

This is not the first feud between Stock and Wilson. In May, Stock wrote a blog post for RiftTV, blasting Wilson for questioning the "trad wife” movement, a subculture embracing traditional gender roles. At the time, Stock accused Wilson of not being MAGA enough.

“She is spreading a toxic, far-left feminist message about homemaking in general,” Stock wrote. “If she were some random liberal girl, this wouldn’t matter, but Emily has about half a million followers on all of her platforms– all people who look up to her as a face of the conservative MAGA movement.”

Wilson’s comment about the size of Stock’s ring led to a bigger war, with Stock writing back to Wilson, “Where’s your ring, Emily?”

Other right-wing influencers then began attacking Wilson, including Morgan Ariel, a fashion designer who was fired from her role as a volunteer ambassador for Turning Point USA in 2024 over antisemitic posts. Ariel wrote to Wilson, “You give it up for free ho*. Might want to sit this one out.”

Wilson fired back with unsubstantiated claims about Ariel’s personal life, and then wrote, “But yet somehow someway you think you’re better than me or anyone on this app?”

Ariel responded by making wild allegations about Wilson’s marriage and sexual preferences, but without any evidence.

Wilson was also slammed by Ian Smith, a MAGA influencer and New Jersey gym owner. “Unwed, childless, Fox News girl boss who complains when women make sourdough now hates on ring size of a happily engaged young woman,” he wrote to Wilson. “Congrats bozo, you’re a feminist.”

Wilson began cornering Smith, making unsubstantiated claims about Smith’s marriage, and referring to the fact that Smith allegedly killed a man, 19, while he was drunk driving at 20.

Wilson went on to share pore scathing posts, writing in one, “It’s gonna be hard to be a trad wife when your man can’t even afford a ring. How do you guys expect to have a house, land, multiple kids. BFFR. I hope yall enjoy working. Sorry I’m MIA I’m in the hamptons.”

Wilson even took to Instagram to write, “Conservative men need to stop being broke and gaslighting women like we don’t deserve diamonds and rings.”

Responding to Wilson’s words, Stock wrote, “They just keep golddigging themselves into a deeper hole!”

The war is still raging on, as of Wednesday, August 6.