Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo kicks off new season in typical style, bags Al Nassr's first goal of pre-season tour

HT Sports Desk
Jul 31, 2025 02:07 pm IST

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal of the season in Al Nassr's very first match of the pre-season tour.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to goalscoring duties in style during Al Nassr’s latest pre-season outing against French side Toulouse. After conceding the opening goal in the 25th minute to Toulouse midfielder Yann Gboho, Ronaldo responded with a clinical equaliser, showing that his instincts remain razor-sharp.

Saudi Pro League football club Al-Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring with his teammate Nassr's Senegalese Forward #10 Sadio Mane (AFP)
The Portuguese star latched onto a long ball from deep in Al Nassr’s midfield, expertly collected by Brazilian winger Talisca on the right flank. His low cross was met by Ronaldo for a simple tap-in, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s first goal of the season.

Now 40, Ronaldo continues to prove that age is just a number. Even in a pre-season friendly, his hunger was evident. Substituted at half-time after levelling the score in the 33rd minute, his presence off the pitch continued to inspire the side. Young forward Mohammed Maran struck the winner in the 76th minute, assisted by Nawaf Boushal, sealing a morale-boosting win for the Saudi Pro League giants.

Watch:

The match took place at Austria’s Untersberg Arena as part of Al Nassr’s pre-season tour in Europe. They next face Spanish second-division side Almeria on Sunday, August 10. Their first competitive fixture of the new season will be against Al Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup, a high-stakes clash featuring Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kanté, Moussa Diaby, and more on the opposing side.

To strengthen their squad ahead of the showdown, Al Nassr have completed the signing of Portuguese attacker Joao Felix from Chelsea for a reported fee of Euro 30 million. Felix, who has played alongside Ronaldo for Portugal and faced him in the Premier League, is expected to add creativity and firepower in the attacking midfield role, a long-missing link for Al Nassr.

This acquisition is timely, with 21-year-old striker Jhon Duran recently sent out on loan to Turkish side Fenerbahce, now managed by Jose Mourinho. With Felix arriving, Al Nassr not only gain a backup to Ronaldo but also a potential catalyst for a revived attacking setup.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
